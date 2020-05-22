***>> EMAIL STRIKE.DEBT.BAY.AREA@GMAIL.COM FOR CONNECTION INFO STARTING JUNE 7th. <<***

Strike Debt Bay Area proudly hosts a non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Previous readings have included Doughnut Economics, Limits, Banking on the People, Capital and Its Discontents, and How to Be an Anti-Capitalist in the 21st Century.

For our June meeting we will be reading the essay Coronavirus: scientific realities vs. economic fallacies by Georgi Marinov.

An excerpt:

Last month, the most egregious crime against the common citizen in US history was committed – people were given minimal lump sums of money plus unemployment benefits for less than four months, plus overall grossly insufficient amounts of money for small businesses. Meanwhile, trillions of dollars were handed out to Wall Street and big business. These trillions are most likely given away with the idea of ​​using them to buy up all assets at the moment when their price is the lowest, and therefore concentrate them in the hands of a very small circle of people.

In July, we will begin reading The Deficit Myth, Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People's Economy. By Stephanie Kelton. This book will be published on June 9th and is available for pre-order. We suspect it might be in high demand so if you are interested it may be a good idea to order it now and get in the queue,.