Where do Labor and Capital live, work, and play? On planet Earth. Earth is neither Labor nor Capital, and at times people will kill to get control of the best bits of the Earth--location, resources--in order to get a bigger chunk of other people's labor and capital.



Using the short picture book "Click, Clack, Moo--Cows that Type" by Doreen Cronin, educator and writer David Giesen will deconstruct the fallacy most folks live by, namely the Fallacy of Labor vs Capital. When you consider that 90% of the Earth's value if privatized, you begin to see why wages are low and capital is restless . . . Labor and Capital are both preoccupied with paying their profit over to the landlord, and that's running you and me ragged while Trump's puppeteers are yanking your chain.



Spend an hour off the beaten path of your discontent and your clock will be wound. For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 21st, 2020 8:47 PM