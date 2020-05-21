top
Has coronavirus Covid-19 turned local skilled nursing facilities into death camps?
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Thursday May 21st, 2020 7:20 PM
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic
sm_49534865371_7219ecfbcd_k__1__1.jpg
original image (2048x1600)
Has coronavirus Covid-19 turned local skilled nursing facilities into death camps?

By Lynda Carson - May 21, 2020

Oakland - A shocking new May 19, 2020, report, reveals that the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic has killed many people in some of the local skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

On April 23, 2020, the SF Chronicle reported that 36 residents and 17 staff persons, tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19 at Excell Health Care Center in Oakland.

The newly released May 19, 2020, report that just came out, revealed that there have been 11 Covid-19 related deaths at Excell Health Care Center in Oakland, and I felt that this was some very disturbing news. How the hell could that happen?

Has coronavirus Covid-19 turned some Bay Area skilled nursing facilities into death camps?


Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs):


There are times when people are about to be released from a hospital after having surgery or for some other types of situations like car accidents, or heart attacks, but they may still not be ready to go home. Often they end up at one of the local skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) for around 28 days for more rehab before they are released back into their homes, because it is cheaper in a SNF than it is in a hospital.

For instance, at Highland Hospital in Oakland, sometimes a representative from one of the local SNFs will visit patients that are about to be released from the hospital, but are still not ready to go home.

The representative from the local SNF will talk the hospital patient into going to the SNF that the person is representing. The SNF representative brings some glossy brochures, gives the patient a great sales pitch, and gets the patients to sign something that will allow the transfer of the patient to the SNF that they represent. This may occur while the patient may still be in a foggy drugged state of pain medication affecting their mental ability to think properly.

For a fact, I know that Excell Health Care Center in Oakland, sends their representatives to Highland Hospital to drum up some business from the patients. A few years ago, I was a patient at Highland Hospital for 12 days, and had surgery there. A representative from Excell Health Care Center, I do not recall her name, came to visit me in my hospital room while I was recuperating, and still doped up from some pain medication. She convinced me to go to the Excell Health Care Center and to transfer there from the hospital. But shortly later a nurse advised me that I had other choices or options, and that I could go somewhere else if I wanted to, if there was an opening at the location of my choice.

I decided against going to Excell Health Care Center, and went to a different SNF in Oakland for the next 28 days, as I recuperated from my experience at Highland Hospital.

After reading that 11 people died at the Excell Health Care Center in Oakland recently from covid-19 related deaths, I wondered if the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic has turned some of the local SNFs into death camps?

To begin with, these places are horrible to be in. The food is terrible. The rooms are over crowded, and sometimes the staff makes mistakes when handing out the medication. The TVs are blasting away with shows you would not want to watch or listen to, and someone else has control. At times, people are screaming all night long, and the nurses ignore the situation. Some of the SNFs are run like little prisons, and they want someone to be with you at all times if you want to leave the facility for a little bit to take a walk, and get some fresh air, or some food that is edible. Often the SNFs lose peoples clothes when the clothes are sent to the laundry, and at times the patients are running lose in the facilities and are ripping off other patients stuff from their closets. There is a lot of madness going on in these places, and they are not nice places to go to, especially if your feeling sick and weak from just being transferred there from a hospital.

Add the coronavirus Covid-19 virus to these situations and the ensuing madness, and it appears that the results in some of the skilled nursing facilities are dangerous, and disastrous.

In Berkeley, the Chaparral House is listed as having 11 Covid-19 related deaths. And from what I have been told, the Chaparral House is one of the better SNFs around, because people get their own room to stay in while recuperating from a stay in the hospital. My friend attorney John Murckle used to go to the Chaparral House at times before he passed away in recent years.

Also in Alameda County, there were 17 Covid-19 related deaths at the Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center, in Hayward.

There were 11 residents with known Covid-19 cases at Kaiser Permanente Postacute Care Center in San Leandro.

The report reveals that there were 11 Covid-19 related deaths at Windsor Postacute Care Center in Hayward.

There were also 11 Covid-19 related deaths at the San Leandro Health Care Center.

The report also mentions that there were 11 Covid-19 related deaths at the Hillside Senior Care, in Fremont.

There were 16 Covid-19 related deaths at the East Bay Postacute, in Castro Valley, and 13 residents tested positive for the virus.

Sadly, there were 26 Covid-19 related deaths at the Redwood Health Care Center in Oakland on High Street, and 11 residents there tested positive for Covid-19.

Plus there were 11 Covid-19 related deaths at the Driftwood Health Care Center, in Hayward, and 19 residents tested positive for Covid-19 there.

There were 11 residents of the Redwood Convalescent Hospital in Castro Valley, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Additionally, there were 12 Covid-19 related deaths at the Baywood Court Health Center, in Castro Valley.

In total so far, in California there have been 1,434 reported deaths in the skilled nursing facilities, and 3,366 or over time 7,908 residents that tested positive for Covid-19 in the facilities throughout the state.

I have read reports that people are afraid of going to hospitals because of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, which may result in them landing in one of the above mentioned skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) after being transferred from the hospital.

Reportedly, if stay-at-home orders and social distancing was ordered one week earlier, it would have saved around 36,000 lives in the U.S. from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

And according to a shocking report with CNN, sources in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are claiming that they have been muzzled into silence by the Trump regime.

Meanwhile the death toll from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic keeps rising with no end in sight.

See more local coronavirus Covid-19 information below…

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com


According to John Hopkins University of Medicine https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html , there are 1,576,886 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S., and 94,688 deaths.


Alameda County known COVID-19 cases

http://www.acphd.org/2019-ncov.aspx


April 10 - Alameda County - 770 cases - 20 deaths

April 11 - Alameda County - 806 cases - 21 deaths

April 15 - Alameda County - 962 cases - 36 deaths

April 18 - Alameda County - 1,114 cases - 41 deaths

April 19 - Alameda County 1,164 cases - 42 deaths

April 20 - Alameda County 1,191 cases - 42 deaths

April 23 - Alameda County 1,239 cases - 43 deaths

April 24 - Alameda County 1,401 cases - 48 deaths

May 2 - Alameda County 1,705 cases - 63 deaths

May 6 - Alameda County 1,863 cases - 66 deaths

May 7 - Alameda County 1,917 cases - 67 deaths

May 10 - Alameda County 2,064 cases - 71 deaths

May 11 - Alameda County 2,101 cases - 71 deaths

May 12 - Alameda County 2,133 cases - 74 deaths

May 14 - Alameda County 2,234 cases - 79 deaths

May 15 - Alameda County 2,300 cases - 82 deaths

May 17 - Alameda County 2,392 cases - 83 deaths

May 19 - Alameda County 2,522 cases - 86 deaths

May 20 - Alameda County 2,560 cases - 88 deaths

May 21 - Alameda County 2,609 cases - 90 deaths


Oakland Covid-19 cases:

April 8 - Oakland - 127 cases

April 10 - 162 cases

April 11 - Oakland - 175 cases

April 12 - Oakland - 204 cases

April 15 - Oakland - 225 cases

April 18 - Oakland - 280 cases

April 19 - Oakland - 301 cases

April 20 - Oakland - 311 cases

April 24 - Oakland - 392 cases

May 2 - Oakland - 503 cases

May 6 - Oakland - 570 cases

May 7 - Oakland - 594 cases

May 10 - Oakland - 656 cases

May 11 - Oakland - 665 cases

May 12 - Oakland - 667 cases

May 14 - Oakland - 710 cases

May 15 - Oakland - 749 cases

May 17 - Oakland - 795 cases

May 19 - Oakland - 841 cases

May 20 - Oakland - 849 cases

May 21 - Oakland - 874 cases

§Correction to numbered deaths in facilities
by Lynda Carson
Friday May 22nd, 2020 12:34 AM
Correction to numbered deaths in facilities

After closer scrutiny I noticed that the number <11 kept coming up too often in all the skilled nursing facilities to be just an odd coincidence.

Upon reading the information closer, from what they are saying if it says <11 in the death column for a SNF, it means that there were 11 deaths or less that were counted or admitted to for that facility.

My apology for any confusion. It is very troubling that the system that is supposed to oversee what is happening in the SNFs cannot just simply provide the correct numbers for the people that may have died in these facilities as a result of Covid-19 related issues.

-Lynda Carson

§More info: Deaths at skilled nursing facilities, California
by Lynda Carson
Friday May 22nd, 2020 12:52 AM
(Google News Wire)
Deaths at skilled nursing facilities, California

Click below…

https://tinyurl.com/y7hzkv6t

(Google Web)
Deaths at skilled nursing facilities, California

Click below…

https://tinyurl.com/y8pd847v

'A License for Neglect.' Nursing Homes Are Seeking — and Winning — Immunity Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Click below…

https://time.com/5835228/nursing-homes-legal-immunity-coronavirus/

