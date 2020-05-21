From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Has coronavirus Covid-19 turned local skilled nursing facilities into death camps?
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic
Has coronavirus Covid-19 turned local skilled nursing facilities into death camps?
By Lynda Carson - May 21, 2020
Oakland - A shocking new May 19, 2020, report, reveals that the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic has killed many people in some of the local skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).
On April 23, 2020, the SF Chronicle reported that 36 residents and 17 staff persons, tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19 at Excell Health Care Center in Oakland.
The newly released May 19, 2020, report that just came out, revealed that there have been 11 Covid-19 related deaths at Excell Health Care Center in Oakland, and I felt that this was some very disturbing news. How the hell could that happen?
Has coronavirus Covid-19 turned some Bay Area skilled nursing facilities into death camps?
Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs):
There are times when people are about to be released from a hospital after having surgery or for some other types of situations like car accidents, or heart attacks, but they may still not be ready to go home. Often they end up at one of the local skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) for around 28 days for more rehab before they are released back into their homes, because it is cheaper in a SNF than it is in a hospital.
For instance, at Highland Hospital in Oakland, sometimes a representative from one of the local SNFs will visit patients that are about to be released from the hospital, but are still not ready to go home.
The representative from the local SNF will talk the hospital patient into going to the SNF that the person is representing. The SNF representative brings some glossy brochures, gives the patient a great sales pitch, and gets the patients to sign something that will allow the transfer of the patient to the SNF that they represent. This may occur while the patient may still be in a foggy drugged state of pain medication affecting their mental ability to think properly.
For a fact, I know that Excell Health Care Center in Oakland, sends their representatives to Highland Hospital to drum up some business from the patients. A few years ago, I was a patient at Highland Hospital for 12 days, and had surgery there. A representative from Excell Health Care Center, I do not recall her name, came to visit me in my hospital room while I was recuperating, and still doped up from some pain medication. She convinced me to go to the Excell Health Care Center and to transfer there from the hospital. But shortly later a nurse advised me that I had other choices or options, and that I could go somewhere else if I wanted to, if there was an opening at the location of my choice.
I decided against going to Excell Health Care Center, and went to a different SNF in Oakland for the next 28 days, as I recuperated from my experience at Highland Hospital.
After reading that 11 people died at the Excell Health Care Center in Oakland recently from covid-19 related deaths, I wondered if the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic has turned some of the local SNFs into death camps?
To begin with, these places are horrible to be in. The food is terrible. The rooms are over crowded, and sometimes the staff makes mistakes when handing out the medication. The TVs are blasting away with shows you would not want to watch or listen to, and someone else has control. At times, people are screaming all night long, and the nurses ignore the situation. Some of the SNFs are run like little prisons, and they want someone to be with you at all times if you want to leave the facility for a little bit to take a walk, and get some fresh air, or some food that is edible. Often the SNFs lose peoples clothes when the clothes are sent to the laundry, and at times the patients are running lose in the facilities and are ripping off other patients stuff from their closets. There is a lot of madness going on in these places, and they are not nice places to go to, especially if your feeling sick and weak from just being transferred there from a hospital.
Add the coronavirus Covid-19 virus to these situations and the ensuing madness, and it appears that the results in some of the skilled nursing facilities are dangerous, and disastrous.
In Berkeley, the Chaparral House is listed as having 11 Covid-19 related deaths. And from what I have been told, the Chaparral House is one of the better SNFs around, because people get their own room to stay in while recuperating from a stay in the hospital. My friend attorney John Murckle used to go to the Chaparral House at times before he passed away in recent years.
Also in Alameda County, there were 17 Covid-19 related deaths at the Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center, in Hayward.
There were 11 residents with known Covid-19 cases at Kaiser Permanente Postacute Care Center in San Leandro.
The report reveals that there were 11 Covid-19 related deaths at Windsor Postacute Care Center in Hayward.
There were also 11 Covid-19 related deaths at the San Leandro Health Care Center.
The report also mentions that there were 11 Covid-19 related deaths at the Hillside Senior Care, in Fremont.
There were 16 Covid-19 related deaths at the East Bay Postacute, in Castro Valley, and 13 residents tested positive for the virus.
Sadly, there were 26 Covid-19 related deaths at the Redwood Health Care Center in Oakland on High Street, and 11 residents there tested positive for Covid-19.
Plus there were 11 Covid-19 related deaths at the Driftwood Health Care Center, in Hayward, and 19 residents tested positive for Covid-19 there.
There were 11 residents of the Redwood Convalescent Hospital in Castro Valley, who tested positive for Covid-19.
Additionally, there were 12 Covid-19 related deaths at the Baywood Court Health Center, in Castro Valley.
In total so far, in California there have been 1,434 reported deaths in the skilled nursing facilities, and 3,366 or over time 7,908 residents that tested positive for Covid-19 in the facilities throughout the state.
I have read reports that people are afraid of going to hospitals because of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, which may result in them landing in one of the above mentioned skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) after being transferred from the hospital.
Reportedly, if stay-at-home orders and social distancing was ordered one week earlier, it would have saved around 36,000 lives in the U.S. from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.
And according to a shocking report with CNN, sources in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are claiming that they have been muzzled into silence by the Trump regime.
Meanwhile the death toll from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic keeps rising with no end in sight.
See more local coronavirus Covid-19 information below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
According to John Hopkins University of Medicine https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html , there are 1,576,886 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S., and 94,688 deaths.
Alameda County known COVID-19 cases
http://www.acphd.org/2019-ncov.aspx
April 10 - Alameda County - 770 cases - 20 deaths
April 11 - Alameda County - 806 cases - 21 deaths
April 15 - Alameda County - 962 cases - 36 deaths
April 18 - Alameda County - 1,114 cases - 41 deaths
April 19 - Alameda County 1,164 cases - 42 deaths
April 20 - Alameda County 1,191 cases - 42 deaths
April 23 - Alameda County 1,239 cases - 43 deaths
April 24 - Alameda County 1,401 cases - 48 deaths
May 2 - Alameda County 1,705 cases - 63 deaths
May 6 - Alameda County 1,863 cases - 66 deaths
May 7 - Alameda County 1,917 cases - 67 deaths
May 10 - Alameda County 2,064 cases - 71 deaths
May 11 - Alameda County 2,101 cases - 71 deaths
May 12 - Alameda County 2,133 cases - 74 deaths
May 14 - Alameda County 2,234 cases - 79 deaths
May 15 - Alameda County 2,300 cases - 82 deaths
May 17 - Alameda County 2,392 cases - 83 deaths
May 19 - Alameda County 2,522 cases - 86 deaths
May 20 - Alameda County 2,560 cases - 88 deaths
May 21 - Alameda County 2,609 cases - 90 deaths
Oakland Covid-19 cases:
April 8 - Oakland - 127 cases
April 10 - 162 cases
April 11 - Oakland - 175 cases
April 12 - Oakland - 204 cases
April 15 - Oakland - 225 cases
April 18 - Oakland - 280 cases
April 19 - Oakland - 301 cases
April 20 - Oakland - 311 cases
April 24 - Oakland - 392 cases
May 2 - Oakland - 503 cases
May 6 - Oakland - 570 cases
May 7 - Oakland - 594 cases
May 10 - Oakland - 656 cases
May 11 - Oakland - 665 cases
May 12 - Oakland - 667 cases
May 14 - Oakland - 710 cases
May 15 - Oakland - 749 cases
May 17 - Oakland - 795 cases
May 19 - Oakland - 841 cases
May 20 - Oakland - 849 cases
May 21 - Oakland - 874 cases
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - May 21, 2020
Oakland - A shocking new May 19, 2020, report, reveals that the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic has killed many people in some of the local skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).
On April 23, 2020, the SF Chronicle reported that 36 residents and 17 staff persons, tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19 at Excell Health Care Center in Oakland.
The newly released May 19, 2020, report that just came out, revealed that there have been 11 Covid-19 related deaths at Excell Health Care Center in Oakland, and I felt that this was some very disturbing news. How the hell could that happen?
Has coronavirus Covid-19 turned some Bay Area skilled nursing facilities into death camps?
Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs):
There are times when people are about to be released from a hospital after having surgery or for some other types of situations like car accidents, or heart attacks, but they may still not be ready to go home. Often they end up at one of the local skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) for around 28 days for more rehab before they are released back into their homes, because it is cheaper in a SNF than it is in a hospital.
For instance, at Highland Hospital in Oakland, sometimes a representative from one of the local SNFs will visit patients that are about to be released from the hospital, but are still not ready to go home.
The representative from the local SNF will talk the hospital patient into going to the SNF that the person is representing. The SNF representative brings some glossy brochures, gives the patient a great sales pitch, and gets the patients to sign something that will allow the transfer of the patient to the SNF that they represent. This may occur while the patient may still be in a foggy drugged state of pain medication affecting their mental ability to think properly.
For a fact, I know that Excell Health Care Center in Oakland, sends their representatives to Highland Hospital to drum up some business from the patients. A few years ago, I was a patient at Highland Hospital for 12 days, and had surgery there. A representative from Excell Health Care Center, I do not recall her name, came to visit me in my hospital room while I was recuperating, and still doped up from some pain medication. She convinced me to go to the Excell Health Care Center and to transfer there from the hospital. But shortly later a nurse advised me that I had other choices or options, and that I could go somewhere else if I wanted to, if there was an opening at the location of my choice.
I decided against going to Excell Health Care Center, and went to a different SNF in Oakland for the next 28 days, as I recuperated from my experience at Highland Hospital.
After reading that 11 people died at the Excell Health Care Center in Oakland recently from covid-19 related deaths, I wondered if the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic has turned some of the local SNFs into death camps?
To begin with, these places are horrible to be in. The food is terrible. The rooms are over crowded, and sometimes the staff makes mistakes when handing out the medication. The TVs are blasting away with shows you would not want to watch or listen to, and someone else has control. At times, people are screaming all night long, and the nurses ignore the situation. Some of the SNFs are run like little prisons, and they want someone to be with you at all times if you want to leave the facility for a little bit to take a walk, and get some fresh air, or some food that is edible. Often the SNFs lose peoples clothes when the clothes are sent to the laundry, and at times the patients are running lose in the facilities and are ripping off other patients stuff from their closets. There is a lot of madness going on in these places, and they are not nice places to go to, especially if your feeling sick and weak from just being transferred there from a hospital.
Add the coronavirus Covid-19 virus to these situations and the ensuing madness, and it appears that the results in some of the skilled nursing facilities are dangerous, and disastrous.
In Berkeley, the Chaparral House is listed as having 11 Covid-19 related deaths. And from what I have been told, the Chaparral House is one of the better SNFs around, because people get their own room to stay in while recuperating from a stay in the hospital. My friend attorney John Murckle used to go to the Chaparral House at times before he passed away in recent years.
Also in Alameda County, there were 17 Covid-19 related deaths at the Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center, in Hayward.
There were 11 residents with known Covid-19 cases at Kaiser Permanente Postacute Care Center in San Leandro.
The report reveals that there were 11 Covid-19 related deaths at Windsor Postacute Care Center in Hayward.
There were also 11 Covid-19 related deaths at the San Leandro Health Care Center.
The report also mentions that there were 11 Covid-19 related deaths at the Hillside Senior Care, in Fremont.
There were 16 Covid-19 related deaths at the East Bay Postacute, in Castro Valley, and 13 residents tested positive for the virus.
Sadly, there were 26 Covid-19 related deaths at the Redwood Health Care Center in Oakland on High Street, and 11 residents there tested positive for Covid-19.
Plus there were 11 Covid-19 related deaths at the Driftwood Health Care Center, in Hayward, and 19 residents tested positive for Covid-19 there.
There were 11 residents of the Redwood Convalescent Hospital in Castro Valley, who tested positive for Covid-19.
Additionally, there were 12 Covid-19 related deaths at the Baywood Court Health Center, in Castro Valley.
In total so far, in California there have been 1,434 reported deaths in the skilled nursing facilities, and 3,366 or over time 7,908 residents that tested positive for Covid-19 in the facilities throughout the state.
I have read reports that people are afraid of going to hospitals because of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, which may result in them landing in one of the above mentioned skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) after being transferred from the hospital.
Reportedly, if stay-at-home orders and social distancing was ordered one week earlier, it would have saved around 36,000 lives in the U.S. from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.
And according to a shocking report with CNN, sources in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are claiming that they have been muzzled into silence by the Trump regime.
Meanwhile the death toll from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic keeps rising with no end in sight.
See more local coronavirus Covid-19 information below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
According to John Hopkins University of Medicine https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html , there are 1,576,886 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S., and 94,688 deaths.
Alameda County known COVID-19 cases
http://www.acphd.org/2019-ncov.aspx
April 10 - Alameda County - 770 cases - 20 deaths
April 11 - Alameda County - 806 cases - 21 deaths
April 15 - Alameda County - 962 cases - 36 deaths
April 18 - Alameda County - 1,114 cases - 41 deaths
April 19 - Alameda County 1,164 cases - 42 deaths
April 20 - Alameda County 1,191 cases - 42 deaths
April 23 - Alameda County 1,239 cases - 43 deaths
April 24 - Alameda County 1,401 cases - 48 deaths
May 2 - Alameda County 1,705 cases - 63 deaths
May 6 - Alameda County 1,863 cases - 66 deaths
May 7 - Alameda County 1,917 cases - 67 deaths
May 10 - Alameda County 2,064 cases - 71 deaths
May 11 - Alameda County 2,101 cases - 71 deaths
May 12 - Alameda County 2,133 cases - 74 deaths
May 14 - Alameda County 2,234 cases - 79 deaths
May 15 - Alameda County 2,300 cases - 82 deaths
May 17 - Alameda County 2,392 cases - 83 deaths
May 19 - Alameda County 2,522 cases - 86 deaths
May 20 - Alameda County 2,560 cases - 88 deaths
May 21 - Alameda County 2,609 cases - 90 deaths
Oakland Covid-19 cases:
April 8 - Oakland - 127 cases
April 10 - 162 cases
April 11 - Oakland - 175 cases
April 12 - Oakland - 204 cases
April 15 - Oakland - 225 cases
April 18 - Oakland - 280 cases
April 19 - Oakland - 301 cases
April 20 - Oakland - 311 cases
April 24 - Oakland - 392 cases
May 2 - Oakland - 503 cases
May 6 - Oakland - 570 cases
May 7 - Oakland - 594 cases
May 10 - Oakland - 656 cases
May 11 - Oakland - 665 cases
May 12 - Oakland - 667 cases
May 14 - Oakland - 710 cases
May 15 - Oakland - 749 cases
May 17 - Oakland - 795 cases
May 19 - Oakland - 841 cases
May 20 - Oakland - 849 cases
May 21 - Oakland - 874 cases
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network