§ Correction to numbered deaths in facilities by Lynda Carson

Friday May 22nd, 2020 12:34 AM

Correction to numbered deaths in facilities



After closer scrutiny I noticed that the number <11 kept coming up too often in all the skilled nursing facilities to be just an odd coincidence.



Upon reading the information closer, from what they are saying if it says <11 in the death column for a SNF, it means that there were 11 deaths or less that were counted or admitted to for that facility.



My apology for any confusion. It is very troubling that the system that is supposed to oversee what is happening in the SNFs cannot just simply provide the correct numbers for the people that may have died in these facilities as a result of Covid-19 related issues.



-Lynda Carson



>>>>>>



