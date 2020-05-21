



The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is calling for people across the country to Stay in Place! Stay Alive! Organize! And Don’t Believe the Lies!



Right now, states are beginning to reopen against the best recommendations of doctors, public health officials and other experts. State legislatures, governors, and the federal government are putting millions of people, especially the poor, at great risk by reopening too soon.



At the same time, the government continues to offer piecemeal responses to this pandemic and the growing economic crisis that have put profits over people. We must come together to demand that all of our elected leaders act on the responsibility they have to protect and provide for every person in this country, not just during a national crisis, but at all times.



Join in the actions below to amplify the demands of the #PoorPeoplesCampaign!

__________________________________________________________



SELFIES on SOCIAL MEDIA to #STAYALIVE #STAYINPLACE



For our National Digital Day of Action on Thursday, May 21 we’re asking you to help take over social media with #StayAlive sign-selfies to amplify the need to Stay in Place, Stay Alive, Organize, and Don’t Believe the Lies!



1. Print or make a sign. Click here for signs you can print & use for your selfie, or make your own:



2. Take a photo of you holding the sign



3. Post image to social media, sample text below.



Sample Social Media Post:



Join the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival for our National Digital Day of Action by taking & sharing a selfie of what #StayAlive organizing looks like where you are! Tag us at @UniteThePoor & use #PoorPeoplesCampaign

__________________________________________________________



SEND A LETTER TO YOUR GOVERNOR



Join our email campaign to state governors to urge them to follow the instructions of doctors, public health officials and other experts and to push for the demands of the campaign as a real solution for the COVID-19 crisis rather than risking unnecessary illness and death, a prolonged pandemic, and long-term economic consequences by reopening too soon. Just follow these simple instructions to send a letter:



1. Fill out your information in the form:



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/stay-alive-action/



2. Click on Select jurisdiction to find your targets to pick your state (or Washington, D.C.). Your governor's name will appear below.



4. To view the letter you'll be sending, click on your governor's name for a preview.



5. Click SEND YOUR LETTER to send!

__________________________________________________________



SIGN OUR PETITION at MOVEON:



To: President Trump, Vice President Pence and Members of the 116th Congress



Poverty Amidst Pandemic: A Moral Response to COVID-19



We must address the depth of the crises that have been revealed in this pandemic means enacting universal health care, expanding social welfare programs, ensuring access to water and sanitation, cash assistance to poor and low income families, good jobs, living wages and an annual income and protecting our democracy. It means ensuring that our abundant national resources are used for the general welfare, instead of war, walls, and the wealthy.



For all the demands and to sign the petition here, go to the link below:



Added to the calendar on Thursday May 21st, 2020 4:56 PM