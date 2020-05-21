Sun, May 24, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Public Banking Gathers Momentum in 2020

Public Banking is a root solution that helps all other solutions from healthcare and COVID-19 to a real Green New Deal. Public banks partner with community banks and serve the interest of the public, not Wall Street. The 100-year-old Bank of North Dakota is currently the only state bank, but this year that could change. In fall of 2019 California passed a law that established a pathway for public banks at all levels from municipal to state. Now in 2020, due to the COVID-19 crisis, more possibilities have opened up. The Public Banking Institute sent a letter to the Governors and Treasurers of all states, outlining the steps that can be taken to both deal with the short term crisis, and change the system for the long-term. We’ll talk about the opportunities we have in front of us right now.

Laura Wells ran as the Green Party candidate for Governor in 2010 on a platform of Public Banking and “Tax the Rich” by reforming Prop 13.



