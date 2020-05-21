top
Public Banking Gathers Momentum in 2020
Date Sunday May 24
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone5103323865
Location Details
ZOOM Meeting. Check our website for Lon-in information.
icssmarx.org - click on OUR CURRENT SCHEDULE
Sun, May 24, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
Public Banking Gathers Momentum in 2020
Public Banking is a root solution that helps all other solutions from healthcare and COVID-19 to a real Green New Deal. Public banks partner with community banks and serve the interest of the public, not Wall Street. The 100-year-old Bank of North Dakota is currently the only state bank, but this year that could change. In fall of 2019 California passed a law that established a pathway for public banks at all levels from municipal to state. Now in 2020, due to the COVID-19 crisis, more possibilities have opened up. The Public Banking Institute sent a letter to the Governors and Treasurers of all states, outlining the steps that can be taken to both deal with the short term crisis, and change the system for the long-term. We’ll talk about the opportunities we have in front of us right now.
Laura Wells ran as the Green Party candidate for Governor in 2010 on a platform of Public Banking and “Tax the Rich” by reforming Prop 13.

LOG-IN INFORMATION: Check our website for Lon-in information.
icssmarx.org - click on OUR CURRENT SCHEDULE

Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library is a weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

About the Institute
The Institute for the Critical Study of Society at the Niebyl Proctor Marxist Library (ICSSMARX) was formed to further the Library's goals of preserving our written heritage, as well as supporting emerging struggles for racial and gender equality, and for Socialism. The members of ICSS are active in different aspects of peopleճ struggles in the Bay Area and globally. Some are affiliated with specific political parties and tendencies, others are not. We respect one another, but we do not necessarily agree on all issues. Accordingly, the opinions expressed in our lectures, workshops, and publications are those of the authors only and do not represent a group consensus on the issues discussed. We are united, however, in our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past. As a group, we continue to draw inspiration from the work of Karl Marx, including his Eleventh Thesis on Feuerbach:
The philosophers have only interpreted the world,
in various ways; the point is to change it.
icss-fly-2020-05-01-zoom.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (225.3KB)
For more event information: http://ICSSMARX.ORG

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 21st, 2020 2:39 PM
