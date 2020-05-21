MEMORIAL DAY PEACE CARAVAN
We invite other organizations to co-sponsor this event.
HONOR THE DEAD: END WAR NOW!
Fight COVID-19, Not War!
This will be a COVID-19 safe event. Please wear masks and respect social distancing.
Noon-1pm: Meet at Peace Lutheran Church
205 Tennessee Valley Rd., Mill Valley. Parking lot.
Decorate cars with anti-war and peace messages/signs, and colorful visuals. Informal rally and pre-event press conference. Keep safe distancing.
We welcome extra signs and visuals to share.
Caravan Route Map will be handed out.
1:00 PM: Peace Caravan Begins.
Travel across Golden Gate Bridge, thru the Presidio and the streets of San Francisco to Sen. Feinstein's SF residence: At Lyon & Vallejo streets.
2:00 PM: Public Courtyard in front of Dianne Feinstein's home.
Lyon & Vallejo streets, San Francisco.
Formal rally, press conference and Memorial Altar for the all the war victims of nearly 20 years of wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Somalia and elsewhere. Please bring items to offer for the altar, including small signs, names of the victims, including our own soldiers. Honor the Dead: END WAR NOW!
A formal letter will be read and later delivered to our representatives, Senator Feinstein and Congresswoman Pelosi. All are welcome to sign.
Some suggested messages or speak from your heart:
-Fight COVID-19 not WAR
-Ventilators not Bombs
-Healthcare not Warfare
-SANCTIONS KILL, No Sanctions
-Global Ceasefire
-PEACE NOW!
-War is Not Green
-U.S. Military = #1 User of Fossil Fuel
-Divest from War
Please bring friends & cars, and remember to be safe, with masks and social distancing.
FMI: Toby Blomé, ratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net
