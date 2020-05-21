top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | San Francisco | Anti-War
View events for the week of 5/25/2020
Memorial Day Peace Caravan
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday May 25
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorToby Blomé
Emailratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net
Location Details
Sponsored by CODEPINK
All invited to join Peace Caravan, with cars decorated with anti-war relevant signs and colorful visuals. We'll travel across the Golden Gate Bridge, thru the Presidio, and end up at Sen. Dianne Feinstein's SF Home for: Rally, Press Conference and Memorial Altar.
MEMORIAL DAY PEACE CARAVAN

We invite other organizations to co-sponsor this event.

HONOR THE DEAD: END WAR NOW!
Fight COVID-19, Not War!

This will be a COVID-19 safe event. Please wear masks and respect social distancing.

Noon-1pm: Meet at Peace Lutheran Church
205 Tennessee Valley Rd., Mill Valley. Parking lot.
Decorate cars with anti-war and peace messages/signs, and colorful visuals. Informal rally and pre-event press conference. Keep safe distancing.
We welcome extra signs and visuals to share.
Caravan Route Map will be handed out.

1:00 PM: Peace Caravan Begins.
Travel across Golden Gate Bridge, thru the Presidio and the streets of San Francisco to Sen. Feinstein's SF residence: At Lyon & Vallejo streets.

2:00 PM: Public Courtyard in front of Dianne Feinstein's home.
Lyon & Vallejo streets, San Francisco.
Formal rally, press conference and Memorial Altar for the all the war victims of nearly 20 years of wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Somalia and elsewhere. Please bring items to offer for the altar, including small signs, names of the victims, including our own soldiers. Honor the Dead: END WAR NOW!

A formal letter will be read and later delivered to our representatives, Senator Feinstein and Congresswoman Pelosi. All are welcome to sign.

Some suggested messages or speak from your heart:

-Fight COVID-19 not WAR
-Ventilators not Bombs
-Healthcare not Warfare
-SANCTIONS KILL, No Sanctions
-Global Ceasefire
-PEACE NOW!
-War is Not Green
-U.S. Military = #1 User of Fossil Fuel
-Divest from War

Please bring friends & cars, and remember to be safe, with masks and social distancing.

FMI: Toby Blomé, ratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net
For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/sanfran_memday2020

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 21st, 2020 11:31 AM
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
