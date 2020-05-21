top
Memorial Day Car Caravan for Peace
Date Monday May 25
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCharlotte Casey
Location Details
Stevens Creek & Winchester Blvds, San Jose
Memorial Day was established as a day to honor American service members who died in wars. But glorification of war has never seemed more WRONG than during this pandemic. When the budget for the Center for Disease Control ($11 billion) is only 1.5% of what the Pentagon gets ($738 billion), we can gather on Memorial Day to express our outrage and demand our human rights to health, housing, education, a living wage and all the components of a dignified life.

Join the Car Caravan for Peace on Monday May 25 at 3pm. We will start at the Peace Crossroads (Stevens Creek and Winchester) and proceed down Stevens Creek – San Carlos Street to downtown San Jose where we will deliver $ donations to the Community Homeless Alliance Ministry (CHAM)

Decorate your car with signs expressing your priorities like #Healthcare Not Warfare, #Stockpile PPEs, Not Weapons, #Bail Out People, Not the Pentagon, #People Over Profit… .

One person or household per car, maintain social distance and wear your mask when you’re outside your car. At this time, no bikes or motorcycles allowed in car parades.
For more event information: https://sanjosepeace.org/car-caravan-for-p...

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 21st, 2020 11:03 AM
