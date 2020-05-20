top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
#MakeThemPay: Rent Striking Tenants Car Caravan to Bay Area Corporate Landlord
by Posted By Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Wednesday May 20th, 2020 3:26 PM
#MakeThemPay: Rent Striking Tenants Car Caravan to Bay Area Corporate Landlord as Part of National Day of Action Organized by #CancelRent Movement!
Posted By Lynda Carson:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

From: CalOrganize - Anya Svanoe

Media Contact: Anya Svanoe, asvanoe [at] calorganize.org, 510-423-2452

#MakeThemPay: Rent Striking Tenants Car Caravan to Bay Area Corporate Landlord as Part of National Day of Action Organized by #CancelRent Movement

Oakland - Tenants, including nurses, seniors, and teachers all living in 20 buildings purchased by corporate real estate investment firm Mosser Capital in 2017, alongside with community members, will car caravan to call on Congress to make corporate landlords like Mosser Capitol pay for the cancellation of rent, mortgage and utilities for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with financial relief to smaller property owners who may soon face foreclosure. Twelve of 20 of Mosser’s Oakland properties have tenants on rent strike due to the COVID-19.


WHO: Tenants of Mosser Capital and community members

WHERE: Meeting at 1818 Park Blvd, Oakland, CA 94606

WHEN: Friday, May 22, 3PM

HASHTAGS: #MakeThemPay #CancelRent


Mosser Capital has a long history of dubiously exploiting loopholes in rent control policy to enhance profits. In 2005, CEO Neveo Mosser was sued by the City of San Francisco for practicing “musical rooms” - forcing low-income single-room occupancy (SRO) tenants to move rooms every 28 days to prevent them from gaining tenants rights. In 2017, Mosser expanded to the Oakland rental market, purchasing 20 buildings in just a few short months. Now Mosser is making questionable use of Oakland’s Capital Improvements loophole to sharply increase rents on the more than 500 tenants living in these properties, exacerbating the City’s worsening displacement crisis.

Wealthy corporate landlords like Mosser Capital that dominate the real-estate industry are sitting on an estimated $470 billion, while low-income communities of color hit hardest by COVID-19 struggle to survive and pay monthly housing expenses. Other corporate landlords being targeted on Friday include Kushner Companies, Blackstone, Related, Equity Residential, Essex, Starwood Capital, CBRE, and Irvine Company - all of which are highlighted in the #MakeThemPay report, which was released this week by Action Center on Race & the Economy (ACRE).

###
--
Anya Svanoe
Communications Director
Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE)
510-423-2452
she/her/hers

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(More about Mosser Company/Mosser Capital)

Mosser Company is among the landlords facing a rent strike in Oakland

By Lynda Carson -- Saturday May 9th, 2020

Click below for full story...

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/09/18832930.php

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code