From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
#MakeThemPay: Rent Striking Tenants Car Caravan to Bay Area Corporate Landlord
#MakeThemPay: Rent Striking Tenants Car Caravan to Bay Area Corporate Landlord as Part of National Day of Action Organized by #CancelRent Movement!
Posted By Lynda Carson:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
From: CalOrganize - Anya Svanoe
Media Contact: Anya Svanoe, asvanoe [at] calorganize.org, 510-423-2452
#MakeThemPay: Rent Striking Tenants Car Caravan to Bay Area Corporate Landlord as Part of National Day of Action Organized by #CancelRent Movement
Oakland - Tenants, including nurses, seniors, and teachers all living in 20 buildings purchased by corporate real estate investment firm Mosser Capital in 2017, alongside with community members, will car caravan to call on Congress to make corporate landlords like Mosser Capitol pay for the cancellation of rent, mortgage and utilities for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with financial relief to smaller property owners who may soon face foreclosure. Twelve of 20 of Mosser’s Oakland properties have tenants on rent strike due to the COVID-19.
WHO: Tenants of Mosser Capital and community members
WHERE: Meeting at 1818 Park Blvd, Oakland, CA 94606
WHEN: Friday, May 22, 3PM
HASHTAGS: #MakeThemPay #CancelRent
Mosser Capital has a long history of dubiously exploiting loopholes in rent control policy to enhance profits. In 2005, CEO Neveo Mosser was sued by the City of San Francisco for practicing “musical rooms” - forcing low-income single-room occupancy (SRO) tenants to move rooms every 28 days to prevent them from gaining tenants rights. In 2017, Mosser expanded to the Oakland rental market, purchasing 20 buildings in just a few short months. Now Mosser is making questionable use of Oakland’s Capital Improvements loophole to sharply increase rents on the more than 500 tenants living in these properties, exacerbating the City’s worsening displacement crisis.
Wealthy corporate landlords like Mosser Capital that dominate the real-estate industry are sitting on an estimated $470 billion, while low-income communities of color hit hardest by COVID-19 struggle to survive and pay monthly housing expenses. Other corporate landlords being targeted on Friday include Kushner Companies, Blackstone, Related, Equity Residential, Essex, Starwood Capital, CBRE, and Irvine Company - all of which are highlighted in the #MakeThemPay report, which was released this week by Action Center on Race & the Economy (ACRE).
###
--
Anya Svanoe
Communications Director
Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE)
510-423-2452
she/her/hers
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(More about Mosser Company/Mosser Capital)
Mosser Company is among the landlords facing a rent strike in Oakland
By Lynda Carson -- Saturday May 9th, 2020
Click below for full story...
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/09/18832930.php
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
From: CalOrganize - Anya Svanoe
Media Contact: Anya Svanoe, asvanoe [at] calorganize.org, 510-423-2452
#MakeThemPay: Rent Striking Tenants Car Caravan to Bay Area Corporate Landlord as Part of National Day of Action Organized by #CancelRent Movement
Oakland - Tenants, including nurses, seniors, and teachers all living in 20 buildings purchased by corporate real estate investment firm Mosser Capital in 2017, alongside with community members, will car caravan to call on Congress to make corporate landlords like Mosser Capitol pay for the cancellation of rent, mortgage and utilities for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with financial relief to smaller property owners who may soon face foreclosure. Twelve of 20 of Mosser’s Oakland properties have tenants on rent strike due to the COVID-19.
WHO: Tenants of Mosser Capital and community members
WHERE: Meeting at 1818 Park Blvd, Oakland, CA 94606
WHEN: Friday, May 22, 3PM
HASHTAGS: #MakeThemPay #CancelRent
Mosser Capital has a long history of dubiously exploiting loopholes in rent control policy to enhance profits. In 2005, CEO Neveo Mosser was sued by the City of San Francisco for practicing “musical rooms” - forcing low-income single-room occupancy (SRO) tenants to move rooms every 28 days to prevent them from gaining tenants rights. In 2017, Mosser expanded to the Oakland rental market, purchasing 20 buildings in just a few short months. Now Mosser is making questionable use of Oakland’s Capital Improvements loophole to sharply increase rents on the more than 500 tenants living in these properties, exacerbating the City’s worsening displacement crisis.
Wealthy corporate landlords like Mosser Capital that dominate the real-estate industry are sitting on an estimated $470 billion, while low-income communities of color hit hardest by COVID-19 struggle to survive and pay monthly housing expenses. Other corporate landlords being targeted on Friday include Kushner Companies, Blackstone, Related, Equity Residential, Essex, Starwood Capital, CBRE, and Irvine Company - all of which are highlighted in the #MakeThemPay report, which was released this week by Action Center on Race & the Economy (ACRE).
###
--
Anya Svanoe
Communications Director
Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE)
510-423-2452
she/her/hers
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(More about Mosser Company/Mosser Capital)
Mosser Company is among the landlords facing a rent strike in Oakland
By Lynda Carson -- Saturday May 9th, 2020
Click below for full story...
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/09/18832930.php
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network