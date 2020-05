#MakeThemPay: Rent Striking Tenants Car Caravan to Bay Area Corporate Landlord as Part of National Day of Action Organized by #CancelRent Movement!

Posted By Lynda Carson:FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFrom: CalOrganize - Anya SvanoeMedia Contact: Anya Svanoe, asvanoe [at] calorganize.org , 510-423-2452#MakeThemPay: Rent Striking Tenants Car Caravan to Bay Area Corporate Landlord as Part of National Day of Action Organized by #CancelRent MovementOakland - Tenants, including nurses, seniors, and teachers all living in 20 buildings purchased by corporate real estate investment firm Mosser Capital in 2017, alongside with community members, will car caravan to call on Congress to make corporate landlords like Mosser Capitol pay for the cancellation of rent, mortgage and utilities for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with financial relief to smaller property owners who may soon face foreclosure. Twelve of 20 of Mosser’s Oakland properties have tenants on rent strike due to the COVID-19.WHO: Tenants of Mosser Capital and community membersWHERE: Meeting at 1818 Park Blvd, Oakland, CA 94606WHEN: Friday, May 22, 3PMHASHTAGS: #MakeThemPay #CancelRentMosser Capital has a long history of dubiously exploiting loopholes in rent control policy to enhance profits. In 2005, CEO Neveo Mosser was sued by the City of San Francisco for practicing “musical rooms” - forcing low-income single-room occupancy (SRO) tenants to move rooms every 28 days to prevent them from gaining tenants rights. In 2017, Mosser expanded to the Oakland rental market, purchasing 20 buildings in just a few short months. Now Mosser is making questionable use of Oakland’s Capital Improvements loophole to sharply increase rents on the more than 500 tenants living in these properties, exacerbating the City’s worsening displacement crisis.Wealthy corporate landlords like Mosser Capital that dominate the real-estate industry are sitting on an estimated $470 billion, while low-income communities of color hit hardest by COVID-19 struggle to survive and pay monthly housing expenses. Other corporate landlords being targeted on Friday include Kushner Companies, Blackstone, Related, Equity Residential, Essex, Starwood Capital, CBRE, and Irvine Company - all of which are highlighted in the #MakeThemPay report, which was released this week by Action Center on Race & the Economy (ACRE).###--Anya SvanoeCommunications DirectorAlliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE)510-423-2452she/her/hers>>>>>>>>>>>>>>(More about Mosser Company/Mosser Capital)Mosser Company is among the landlords facing a rent strike in OaklandBy Lynda Carson -- Saturday May 9th, 2020Click below for full story...>>>>>>>>>>>>>>