WEBINAR: The Science We Need + The Science We Have: Internationalism in the Pandemic
The using and sharing of science in the interests of justice and human need during COVID-19
WHEN: Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 8 AM PT (11 AM ET)
WHERE: Livestream links below
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEqlLCugROZO0Rl-b9Y7hQQ
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sftporg/
HOSTS: Science for the People & Ciencia para el Pueblo - México
__________________________________________________________
Science for the People and Ciencia para el Pueblo are co-hosting a webinar on internationalism in the pandemic. The webinar will be covering the following three issues:
(1) The Science We Have: an analysis of the dominant structures, institutions, and paradigms that contribute to austerity and the misuse of science for oppressive ends, and how the resulting power dynamics limit a humane and transformative response to the ongoing crisis in the context of Covid19.
(2) The Science We Need: rooted in the specificities of regional contexts, possible avenues towards the transformation of “science as a whole” in the interests of justice and human need. How might have a transformed terrain of science rooted in justice have responded to a pandemic like Covid19?
(3) On-the-Ground Organizing: How do we transition from the science we have to the one we need? What can we learn from historic and ongoing struggles in the sciences and across borders? What is the role of knowledge production, application, and distribution in this process? Prior to and during Covid19, what on-the-ground political activities were and are taking place across local and regional contexts?
___________________________________________________________
SPEAKERS:
*Nnimmo Bassey* is director of the Nigeria-based ecological think-tank, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and member steering committee of Oilwatch International. He was a co-recipient of the 2010 Right Livelihood Award also known as the “Alternative Nobel Prize.” His books include "To Cook a Continent – Destructive Extraction and the Climate Crisis in Africa" and "Oil Politics – Echoes of Ecological War".
*Dr. Luis Alberto Montero Cabrera* is a professor in the Department of Chemistry, chairing the branch of Natural Sciences at the Academy of Sciences of Cuba. He also chairs the Scientific Council of the University of Havana.
*Shanty Acosta Sinencio* is an independent biologist and chemist from the Faculty of Science at UNAM, Mexico, and a member of Ciencia para el Pueblo- Mexico.
*Zhun Xu* is an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at Howard University, having previously taught at Renmin University in Beijing. He is the author of "From Commune to Capitalism: How China's Peasants Lost Collective Farming and Gained Urban Poverty".
*Sigrid Schmalzer* is a professor of History at University of Massachusetts Amherst, with a Ph.D. in Modern Chinese History and Science Studies from UC San Diego. She is a co-founder of the revitalized Science for the People and the co-editor of "Science for the People: Documents from America's Movement of Radical Scientists".
*Saman Sepehri* is an analytical chemist at Northwestern University and a long-time activist of Iranian descent. He has written on Middle East politics, the internal dynamic of Iran, and questions of world energy and the geopolitics of oil. He is currently a member of Chicago DSA.
MODERATOR
*Laura Peñaranda* is a Colombian labor organizer with Trade Unions for Energy Democracy (TUED), a member of the International Committee of DSA and Science for the People; she studies Urban and Labor studies at CUNY in New York.
