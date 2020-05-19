WOMEN'S MARCH WEBINAR: Art & Resistance in the Era of COVID-19
WHEN: Thursday, May 21st @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
WHERE: Online via Zoom
We are finding ourselves in a life or death fight not just for the soul of our country but for our lives as we battle COVID-19 under an administration that continues to marginalize certain communities particularly those directly impacted by societal and systemic injustices like women and people of color.
Women’s March will bring together leading artists in their disciplines to discuss the practice of creating art as a form of resistance, especially during the era of COVID-19.
Panelists will discuss how they continue to find inspiration through their communities, how they use their art as defiant statements and, in a tangible manner, what listeners can do to ensure artists have the tools and resources they need to continue to be truth speakers.
Panelists will include:
- Favianna Rodriguez, Artist, Activist and President of The Center For Cultural Power
- Paola Mendoza, Director, Author and Activist
- Lory Martinez, Podcast Producer, CEO & Founder of Studio Ochenta
- Eisa Davis, Writer, Musician and Performer
Related Categories: U.S. | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 5/21/2020
|Art & Resistance in the Era of COVID-19 (Women's March)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday May 21
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Wvr57z...
