top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 5/21/2020
Art & Resistance in the Era of COVID-19 (Women's March)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 21
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Location Details
Online via Zoom
WOMEN'S MARCH WEBINAR: Art & Resistance in the Era of COVID-19

WHEN: Thursday, May 21st @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

WHERE: Online via Zoom

We are finding ourselves in a life or death fight not just for the soul of our country but for our lives as we battle COVID-19 under an administration that continues to marginalize certain communities particularly those directly impacted by societal and systemic injustices like women and people of color.

Women’s March will bring together leading artists in their disciplines to discuss the practice of creating art as a form of resistance, especially during the era of COVID-19.

Panelists will discuss how they continue to find inspiration through their communities, how they use their art as defiant statements and, in a tangible manner, what listeners can do to ensure artists have the tools and resources they need to continue to be truth speakers.

Panelists will include:

- Favianna Rodriguez, Artist, Activist and President of The Center For Cultural Power

- Paola Mendoza, Director, Author and Activist

- Lory Martinez, Podcast Producer, CEO & Founder of Studio Ochenta

- Eisa Davis, Writer, Musician and Performer
sm_art_wm.jpg
original image (1024x512)
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Wvr57z...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 19th, 2020 2:02 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code