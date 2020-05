"Workers in the fossil fuel industry, like workers in every industry, should receive direct relief during this crisis, and should receive transition assistance going forward as oil and gas production and use in California continues its inevitable decline."

On May 18, a coalition of 100 labor and environmental groups sent a letter asking California Governor Gavin Newsom and California State Legislators to “protect people and not polluters” during this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.The letter was issued at time when Newsom has showed increasing signs of caving to the fossil fuel industry. As oil prices crashed to below zero at one point and dozens of oil tankers idled off the California coast, new oil and gas drilling permits increased 7.8 percent under Governor Gavin Newsom during the first quarter of 2020 through April 4 as compared to the first quarter of 2019, according to a report issued by Consumer Watchdog and the Fractracker Alliance on May 7.In addition, California’s Geological Energy Management Division (CalGEM) has indicated they will roll back regulatory requirements for the testing and cleanup of oil wells in the state: https://www.kqed.org/news/11817384/with-oil-industry-in-slump-state-offers-a-break-on-some-well-regulations "I understand that the unprecedented economic impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have caused significant, unanticipated financial constraints on your members," stated State Oil and Gas Supervisor Uduak-Joe Ntuk in letters to the Western States Petroleum Association and the California Independent Petroleum Association. On May 1, state oil and gas regulators published the changes in a notice on the CalGEM website.Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Newsom administration announced that it was cancelling a new plan to hire 53 new staff to regulate the oil and gas industry as the revised May state budget was released, even though funds for positions would be paid by the industry itself.Labor groups, including the Federation of Teachers Local 1931, United Domestic Workers and UFCW Local 324, today joined climate and environmental justice groups in calling on Newsom to resist fossil fuel bailouts and instead use coronavirus recovery funds to support workers and communities.To address the interlinked COVID-19, climate, health, environmental justice, housing, and economic crises California faces, labor and environmental organizations called in their letter for policies that:Provide wage replacement with no strings attached.Broaden the eligibility of the earned income and childcare tax credits to include all immigrants.Provide high-quality healthcare for everyone, including expanding Medi-Cal to all workers regardless of immigration status.Strengthen the right to workplace organizing and enhance critical protections or all workers, including farmworkers and domestic workers.The letter to Newsom and California legislators states:"Thank you for your leadership on COVID-19. We recognize that this is a challenging time for everyone and applaud your bold, science-based leadership to protect Californians. As you consider options to address the economic damage and individual hardship created by COVID-19, we request that you continue this important work by using your authority to protect people rather than polluters. Specifically, we urge you to focus relief and stimulus funds on actions that promote equity and support healthy communities free of pollution, and that you reject any measure that includes giveaways or waivers for fossil fuel corporations or their executives.Workers in the fossil fuel industry, like workers in every industry, should receive direct relief during this crisis, and should receive transition assistance going forward as oil and gas production and use in California continues its inevitable decline. However, there should be no funding for fossil fuel corporations, executives and shareholders, and recovery funds must not be used to promote fossil fuel production or infrastructure."The letter also states:“The immediate response must focus on providing emergency relief directly to the workers and communities who need it.There must be absolutely no funding for fossil fuel corporations, executives and shareholders nor any measures that would promote fossil fuel production or infrastructure.Recovery funds should provide long-term security to workers and communities impacted by the needed transition away from fossil fuels.”The letter concludes:“We need relief measures that protect people and help create a more just, equitable, and sustainable economy as we close the book on fossil fuels. We are looking to you for this leadership.”Newsom has continued Governor Jerry Brown’s expansion of oil and gas drilling in California since he became Governor in January 2019. Consumer Watchdog and FrackTrackerAlliance reported that the Newsom Administration issued 1,623 permits during the first quarter of the year. The California Department of Conservation on April 3 also approved 24 new fracking permits in Kern County during the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic and after a nearly six-month moratorium on new fracking operations.The number of oil permits issued under Newsom since he took office in January 2019 now comes to a total of 6,168. The permit numbers and locations are posted and updated on an interactive map at the website: NewsomWellWatch.comHere is the long list of organizations that signed the letter:Drew Hudson, 198 methodsKathy Dervin MPH, 350 Bay Area Action Melissa Brice, 350 ChicagoAlan Weiner, 350 Conejo / San Fernando Valley Laurie Litman, 350 SacramentoEmily Williams, 350 Santa BarbaraNicole Kemeny, 350 Silicon ValleySherry Lear, 350 South Bay Los AngelesMatt Leonard, 350.orgJonathan Zeichner, A Place Called HomeBarbara Sattler, Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments / USF James Miller, American Federation of Teachers Local 1931Sarah Stewart, Animals Are Sentient Beings, Inc.Sylvia Chi, Asian Pacific Environmental NetworkMarce Gutiérrez-Graudins, AzulDavid Gassman, Bay Area-System Change not Climate Change Gary Hughes, BiofuelwatchKaruna Jaggar, Breast Cancer ActionRebecca Roter, Breathe Easy Susquehanna CountyNeena Mohan, California Environmental Justice AllianceJason Pfeifle, Californians Against FrackingDavid J. Parker, Canadian Engaged Buddhism AssociationKassie Siegel, Center for Biological DiversityIngrid Brostrom, Center on Race, Poverty & the EnvironmentKevin Hamilton, Central California Asthma CollaborativeNayamin Martinez, Central California Environmental Justice NetworkDaniel O'Connell, Central Valley PartnershipMary Smith, Church Women United in New York StateRL Miller, Climate Hawks VoteMichael Zelniker, Climate Reality Project Los Angeles ChapterBahram Fazeli, Communities for a Better EnvironmentDenise Boggs, Conservation CongressRebeca Zuniga, Denver Justice and Peace CommitteeMary Gutierrez, Earth Action, Inc.Jennifer Krill, EarthworksDan Brook, Eco-EatingMartin Bourque, Ecology CenterChelsea Kelly-Reif, Environmental Council of Sacramento CountyElvia Cruz-Garcia, Environmental Justice Alliance (UCSB)Nancy Halpern Ibrahim, Esperanza Community Housing Corporation Alexandra Nagy, Food & Water ActionVanessa Warheit, Fossil Free CaliforniaBrook Lenker, FracTracker AllianceNicole Ghio, Friends of the EarthCaroline Henderson, Greenpeace USADede Shelton, Hands Across the Sand / LandEdward Wright, Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic ClubDoug Bender, Indivisible South Bay LADavid Shirling, Indivisible SFMark J. Palmer, International Marine Mammal Project of Earth Island InstituteDavid Levitus, LA ForwardMarcus Eriksen, Leap LabClay Sandidge, Long Beach Community Choice Energy Working GroupNancy Harris, Mendocino Coast Jewish Community Justice GroupMarilyn Price, Mill Valley Community Action NetworkSandy Naranjo, Mothers Out FrontMary Brooks, Mountain Progressives Frazier ParkCarol Ehrle, Movement for a People's Party (National)Diana Bohn, Nicaragua Center for Community ActionAnn Rogers, NMEACJerry Rivers, North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE)Matt Malina, NYC H2OCollin Rees, Oil Change InternationalTimothy Irvine, Our Revolution / Wellstone Progressive Democrats of SacramentoAquilina Soriano Versoza, Pilipino Workers Center of Southern CaliforniaMartha Dina Arguello, Physicians for Social Responsibility - Los AngelesRobert Gould, Physicians for Social Responsibility - San Francisco Bay Area Chapter Antonio Diaz, PODERMatt Nelson, Presente.orgDavid Braun, RootskeeperJoyce Lane, SanDiego350Grace Feldmann, Santa Barbara Standing Rock CoalitionDaniel McCarter, Santa Barbara Urban Creeks CouncilPauline Seales, Santa Cruz Climate Action NetworkKathryn Phillips, Sierra Club CaliforniaJack Eidt, SoCal 350 Climate ActionMartha Camacho Rodriguez, Social Eco Education (SEE-LA)Irene Cooke, Society of Fearless GrandmothersMichael Eisenscher, Solidarity INFO ServiceEric Romann, Standing Together Against Neighborhood Drilling-LA (STAND-LA Coalition) Alexander Topmiller, Stanford Climate and HealthShoshana Wechsler, Sunflower AllianceMolly Morabito, Sunrise Bay AreaPedro Hernandez, Sunrise FresnoSarah Goldzweig, Sunrise Movement Los AngelesWinter Sierra, Sunrise Movement SBCarmen Bouquin, Sunrise San Luis ObispoKylie Kirkwood, Sunrise Rancho CucamongaAnna Cummins, The 5 Gyres InstituteEllie Cohen, The Climate CenterMissy Lahren, The Future of EnergyMelanie Winter, The River ProjectGabriel Van Praag, UCSB Associated Students Environmental Affairs BoardAndrea Zinder, UFCW Local 324Doug Moore, United Domestic WorkersAJ Valenzuela, Ventura County Young DemocratsLynne Nittler, Yolo Interfaith Alliance for Climate Justice Lynne Nittler, Yolo Move-onM.E. Gladis, Yolo ProgressivesDulce Arias, Youth vs Apocalypse