Defend DACA: A Supreme Court Briefing
WHEN: May 18, 2020 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
WHERE: Online via Zoom
HOSTS: Center for Popular Democracy and Demand Justice
In the midst of a pandemic, Republican Supreme Court justices are threatening Dreamers with deportation. Trump’s hijacked Supreme Court is considering ending DACA — which would put nearly 700,000 people, including thousands of health care workers, at risk of deportation and displacement.
As we await the Supreme Court’s decision, join Rep. Pamila Jayapal, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Marisol Orihuela, and leading experts and advocates from the Center for Popular Democracy, Make the Road New York, United We Dream, CASA, and Demand Justice for a briefing about what’s at stake and how we can show our support for Dreamers.
This conversation is the third in a series of digital roundtables about the many ways the Republican Supreme Court majority is threatening to upend life for hundreds of millions of Americans. This series will bring together policy experts, elected officials, and activists on the front-lines to explain what's at stake and what we can do to fight back, even from our couches.
#SaveDACA
#ImmigrantsAreEssential
