Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
View events for the week of 5/18/2020
Defend DACA: A Supreme Court Briefing w/ Rep. Jayapal & others
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday May 18
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Popular Democracy & Demand Justice
Location Details
Online
Defend DACA: A Supreme Court Briefing

WHEN: May 18, 2020 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

WHERE: Online via Zoom

HOSTS: Center for Popular Democracy and Demand Justice

In the midst of a pandemic, Republican Supreme Court justices are threatening Dreamers with deportation. Trump’s hijacked Supreme Court is considering ending DACA — which would put nearly 700,000 people, including thousands of health care workers, at risk of deportation and displacement.

As we await the Supreme Court’s decision, join Rep. Pamila Jayapal, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Marisol Orihuela, and leading experts and advocates from the Center for Popular Democracy, Make the Road New York, United We Dream, CASA, and Demand Justice for a briefing about what’s at stake and how we can show our support for Dreamers.

This conversation is the third in a series of digital roundtables about the many ways the Republican Supreme Court majority is threatening to upend life for hundreds of millions of Americans. This series will bring together policy experts, elected officials, and activists on the front-lines to explain what's at stake and what we can do to fight back, even from our couches.

#SaveDACA
#ImmigrantsAreEssential
sm_daca.jpg
original image (1200x400)
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/301589476...

Added to the calendar on Monday May 18th, 2020 9:08 AM
§Supreme Court Briefings Series: Links to the Previous Webniar Topics
by Demand Justice
Monday May 18th, 2020 10:21 AM
DEMAND JUSTICE: 'A Supreme Court Briefing' Series

Webinar 1: #HandsOffMyBC: A Supreme Court Briefing
--Hands Off My Birth Control: Panel discussion on women's reproductive rights
and the Supreme Court

https://www.facebook.com/169130470583214/videos/564065411151265/

Webinar 2: Where Are Trump's Tax Returns? A Supreme Court Briefing
--Panel discussion: there is only one thing blocking investigators from accessing
Trump’s tax returns — and it’s this hijacked Supreme Court.

https://www.facebook.com/169130470583214/videos/276357053520606/
§DIRECT LINK TO LIVESTREAM: Defend Daca
by Demand Justice
Monday May 18th, 2020 5:06 PM
Defend DACA: A Supreme Court Briefing

Direct link to livestream: https://www.facebook.com/wedemandjusticenow/videos/4101523889888524/
Add Your Comments
