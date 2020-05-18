2020 marks the 50th Anniversary Year of the Grand Opening of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 7320 24th Street Bypass Sacramento, CA 95822.



On January 15, 2020, birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we began our special year long journey toward identifying, engaging and celebrating generations of community members who have utilized our prized community investment, named for the lifetime service of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Globally, National, California and Sacramento leaders of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement have expressed interest in joining us rededicate the MLK Memorial Library inspired by the principles and practices of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



We shall not be moved, by COVID-19, is welcome check in during our virtual May 18, 2020, Golden Anniversary Celebration and a few brave souls will practice social distancing with masks to mark the 50th Anniversary.

We are seeking sponsorship, registration and reservation for our MLK50 Sacramento Library Community Dedication scheduled for September 2020.



Sacramento regional elected officials, educators, students, lawyers, judges, law enforcement, business leaders, community organizations and Global Interfaith leaders will come together to support our MLK50 Sacramento Library Celebration while planning for the next 50 years.



Join us mark this very special milestone, highlighting the Renaissance throughout our Meadowview community, as we showcase the cultural diversity of Sacramento.