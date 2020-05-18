From the Open-Publishing Calendar
New Covid-19 testing site opens May 18, at Allen Temple Baptist Church
By Lynda Carson - May 18, 2020
Oakland - The coronavirus Covid-19 known cases and deaths in Alameda County, and Oakland keep rising with no end in site. As of yesterday, there were 1,467,065 known Covid-19 cases in the U.S., with 88,709 deaths.
A new Covid-19 testing site opens up on Monday, May 18, at Allen Temple Baptist Church in East Oakland, for drive-through and walk-up testing. The Covid-19 testing service will be free of charge, and the location of Allen Temple Baptist Church is 8501 International BLVD, Oakland.
Oakland is in a partnership with Project Baseline for the Covid-19 testing project. Project Baseline was founded by Verily Life Sciences LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., a sister company to Google.
According to the website for the Secretary of State, in California, Verily Life Sciences LLC became active as of 9/8/2015, and is a Delaware company. The CEO is Andrew Conrad.
Reportedly, Andrew Conrad is a divisive and impulsive leader, resulting in the loss of top talent at Verily.
Additionally, questions exist in regards to what can be done with the Covid-19 testing information that is being collected by Verily Life Sciences LLC, as can be seen in a March 31, 2020, letter to Andrew Conrad by some members of the U.S. Senate, plus a letter to Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc, and a letter from Consumer Reports to Andrew Conrad.
Apparently, it is not precisely clear what Project Baseline/Verily can do with the Covid-19 testing information they are collecting, or who they will share the information with.
According to a March 13, 2020, statement on Twitter from Verily, it states, “We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.”
Many more questions exist because Google is known as a data mining company, not a health care company.
People interested in getting tested are being told that they need to make an appointment for testing, and the website link/s below has appointment testing information.
https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/eligibility/
Meanwhile, as the economy reopens across the country too soon while the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic is still raging across the nation, it is expected that there will be tens of thousands of more deaths as a direct result.
See the information below for the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic spreading throughout the City of Oakland.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
Alameda County known COVID-19 cases:
April 10 - Alameda County - 770 cases - 20 deaths
April 11 - Alameda County - 806 cases - 21 deaths
April 15 - Alameda County - 962 cases - 36 deaths
April 18 - Alameda County - 1,114 cases - 41 deaths
April 19 - Alameda County 1,164 cases - 42 deaths
April 20 - Alameda County 1,191 cases - 42 deaths
April 23 - Alameda County 1,239 cases - 43 deaths
April 24 - Alameda County 1,401 cases - 48 deaths
May 2 - Alameda County 1,705 cases - 63 deaths
May 6 - Alameda County 1,863 cases - 66 deaths
May 7 - Alameda County 1,917 cases - 67 deaths
May 10 - Alameda County 2,064 cases - 71 deaths
May 11 - Alameda County 2,101 cases - 71 deaths
May 12 - Alameda County 2,133 cases - 74 deaths
May 14 - Alameda County 2,234 cases - 79 deaths
May 15 - Alameda County 2,300 cases - 82 deaths
May 17 - Alameda County 2,392 cases - 83 deaths
Known Covid-19 cases in Oakland:
April 8 - Oakland - 127 cases
April 10 - Oakland - 162 cases
April 11 - Oakland - 175 cases
April 12 - Oakland - 204 cases
April 15 - Oakland - 225 cases
April 18 - Oakland - 280 cases
April 19 - Oakland - 301 cases
April 20 - Oakland - 311 cases
April 24 - Oakland - 392 cases
May 2 - Oakland - 503 cases
May 6 - Oakland - 570 cases
May 7 - Oakland - 594 cases
May 10 - Oakland - 656 cases
May 11 - Oakland - 665 cases
May 12 - Oakland - 667 cases
May 14 - Oakland - 710 cases
May 15 - Oakland - 749 cases
May 17 - Oakland - 795 cases
