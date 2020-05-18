top
New Covid-19 testing site opens May 18, at Allen Temple Baptist Church
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Monday May 18th, 2020 12:28 AM
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic
sm_49534865371_7219ecfbcd_k__1_.jpg
original image (2048x1600)
New Covid-19 testing site opens May 18, at Allen Temple Baptist Church

By Lynda Carson - May 18, 2020

Oakland - The coronavirus Covid-19 known cases and deaths in Alameda County, and Oakland keep rising with no end in site. As of yesterday, there were 1,467,065 known Covid-19 cases in the U.S., with 88,709 deaths.

A new Covid-19 testing site opens up on Monday, May 18, at Allen Temple Baptist Church in East Oakland, for drive-through and walk-up testing. The Covid-19 testing service will be free of charge, and the location of Allen Temple Baptist Church is 8501 International BLVD, Oakland.

Oakland is in a partnership with Project Baseline for the Covid-19 testing project. Project Baseline was founded by Verily Life Sciences LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., a sister company to Google.

According to the website for the Secretary of State, in California, Verily Life Sciences LLC became active as of 9/8/2015, and is a Delaware company. The CEO is Andrew Conrad.

Reportedly, Andrew Conrad is a divisive and impulsive leader, resulting in the loss of top talent at Verily.

Additionally, questions exist in regards to what can be done with the Covid-19 testing information that is being collected by Verily Life Sciences LLC, as can be seen in a March 31, 2020, letter to Andrew Conrad by some members of the U.S. Senate, plus a letter to Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc, and a letter from Consumer Reports to Andrew Conrad.

Apparently, it is not precisely clear what Project Baseline/Verily can do with the Covid-19 testing information they are collecting, or who they will share the information with.

According to a March 13, 2020, statement on Twitter from Verily, it states, “We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.”

Many more questions exist because Google is known as a data mining company, not a health care company.

People interested in getting tested are being told that they need to make an appointment for testing, and the website link/s below has appointment testing information.

https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/eligibility/

Meanwhile, as the economy reopens across the country too soon while the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic is still raging across the nation, it is expected that there will be tens of thousands of more deaths as a direct result.

See the information below for the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic spreading throughout the City of Oakland.

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

Alameda County known COVID-19 cases:

April 10 - Alameda County - 770 cases - 20 deaths

April 11 - Alameda County - 806 cases - 21 deaths

April 15 - Alameda County - 962 cases - 36 deaths

April 18 - Alameda County - 1,114 cases - 41 deaths

April 19 - Alameda County 1,164 cases - 42 deaths

April 20 - Alameda County 1,191 cases - 42 deaths

April 23 - Alameda County 1,239 cases - 43 deaths

April 24 - Alameda County 1,401 cases - 48 deaths

May 2 - Alameda County 1,705 cases - 63 deaths

May 6 - Alameda County 1,863 cases - 66 deaths

May 7 - Alameda County 1,917 cases - 67 deaths

May 10 - Alameda County 2,064 cases - 71 deaths

May 11 - Alameda County 2,101 cases - 71 deaths

May 12 - Alameda County 2,133 cases - 74 deaths

May 14 - Alameda County 2,234 cases - 79 deaths

May 15 - Alameda County 2,300 cases - 82 deaths

May 17 - Alameda County 2,392 cases - 83 deaths


Known Covid-19 cases in Oakland:

April 8 - Oakland - 127 cases

April 10 - Oakland - 162 cases

April 11 - Oakland - 175 cases

April 12 - Oakland - 204 cases

April 15 - Oakland - 225 cases

April 18 - Oakland - 280 cases

April 19 - Oakland - 301 cases

April 20 - Oakland - 311 cases

April 24 - Oakland - 392 cases

May 2 - Oakland - 503 cases

May 6 - Oakland - 570 cases

May 7 - Oakland - 594 cases

May 10 - Oakland - 656 cases

May 11 - Oakland - 665 cases

May 12 - Oakland - 667 cases

May 14 - Oakland - 710 cases

May 15 - Oakland - 749 cases

May 17 - Oakland - 795 cases

§COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION FORM
by Lynda Carson
Monday May 18th, 2020 1:07 AM
Note: For those who may wish to sign up for a free Covid-19 test, Verily/Google wants you to provide them with some information.

See document below...

(LC)

COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION FORM

Summary

In this time of emergency, organizations are stepping up, putting forth resources to support screening and testing efforts. This program was put together by multiple organizations to support such effort.

To understand whether you are eligible for a test through this program, your contact information, demographics, and survey responses will be collected. These data are also shared to help with scheduling and providing tests. Your test results will also be collected for the purposes of this public health program. All data that we collect from you will be protected, but it may be shared with people and organizations that help run this public health program.

This means that data about you (including contact information, survey responses, health insurance information, and test results) may be shared with third parties. These include the entity administering the program and its contractors, Verily and its contractors, individuals and organizations that assist with the testing program (like healthcare professionals and clinical laboratories) and public health authorities, which may include federal, state, and local health authorities. Please read this in its entirety for further information.
Background

Public health and healthcare professionals are responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that was first detected in China and which has now been detected in more than 100 locations internationally, including in the United States. The virus has been named "SARS-CoV-2" and the disease it causes has been named "coronavirus disease 2019" (abbreviated "COVID-19").

Verily, the Alphabet company focused on life sciences and healthcare, has offered to support public health efforts by providing its data collection infrastructure to help individuals understand their risk profile for COVID-19, help facilitate testing if indicated, and provide test results back to tested individuals in an efficient manner.

All program activities will be provided at no cost to you. Your health insurance plan will be charged, if applicable.

What will I need to do?
1) Complete a short survey.

This will include questions about yourself, including age, gender, home address, contact information, recent travel history, current health status, and any known contact with others who may have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2.

2) For those deemed eligible for testing with this program, schedule an appointment to go to a local facility to provide a test specimen.

Based on your survey results, if you are identified as eligible for testing under this program for COVID-19 disease, you will be asked to provide a nasal biospecimen.
You will be asked to schedule an appointment at a local facility. You may be contacted directly to schedule this appointment or this may be facilitated through an app or web portal.

After you schedule your appointment, you will be asked if you are covered by a health insurance plan, and if yes, to provide the details of your insurance provider, including the policy number, group ID number, and if applicable, the primary insurance holder's name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

3) Go to the test facility at your assigned time for the test swab.

At the test facility, you will need to bring a form of identification to confirm your identity prior to performing the swab collection.

A trained healthcare professional will guide you through the swabbing process. The swab collection may be performed using a nasopharyngeal (NP) swab or through a self-collected nasal (posterior nares) swab.
Nasopharyngeal Swab: This will be done by having you tilt your head back while a trained healthcare member inserts a sterile cotton swab into your nostril towards the back of your nose. The swab will be inserted to a depth about the distance from your outer nose to the outer opening of the ear. Once inserted, it will be held in place for a few seconds then slowly removed with mild rotation. This may cause temporary discomfort.
Self-Collected Nasal Swab: This will be done by having you insert the swab in the right mid-nostril, rotate the swab twice and hold it in place for 15 seconds. You will then insert the same swab in the left mid-nostril, rotate it twice and hold it in place for 15 seconds. Once completed, you will then open the transport media vial and place the swab in the vial, break the shaft of the swab at the marking and then close the vial.
Your sample will be coded and associated with the data you provided in your survey.
Your sample will be tested by a clinical laboratory to determine if your sample is either positive or negative for SARS-CoV2.

4) Follow recommended guidelines based on results of your lab testing.

The lab results will be provided directly to you via email, text, phone call or through an app or web portal. The testing may take a few days and results will be returned to you when available.
In addition, results of your test will be provided to public health authorities, which may include federal, state, and local health authorities.


How will my data be protected?

Privacy is a top priority.

Your data will be kept in a secure, encrypted database with restricted, monitored access
This database complies with applicable state and federal laws that protect the privacy and security of your health information


Who will access my data and in what form?

The data collected from you through this program will be shared with entities that assist with the testing program, which includes, but is not limited to, Verily Life Sciences, Verily's contractors, the site operator (the entity that operates and runs the testing site) and the site operator's contractors, the healthcare professionals who collect your specimen, the clinical laboratory that processes your specimen, federal, state, and local health authorities, and other entities that assist with the testing program. The information collected will be used to perform the test, administer and improve the testing program, and for public health purposes.

Your health insurance information will be shared with the healthcare professionals who order your laboratory test or collect your sample and the clinical laboratory that processes your specimen for the purpose of submitting claims for reimbursement to your health insurer for certain services provided through this program.

In addition, your survey responses and test results will be provided to Verily, and may be further shared with the clinical laboratory performing the testing, and public health authorities. Public health officials may use this information to inform public health actions to help protect our community. Verily will not use your data for research purposes without your permission. In the future, you may be invited to share data collected during this process for research purposes.

Verily leverages certain technology and services from Google, including cloud services, security services, data storage, website hosting, and other support functions. Google's access to data is strictly limited to the purpose of providing such services. Your data collected by Verily through the services described in this authorization form will never be joined with your data stored in Google products without your explicit permission.

Does it cost me anything?

This survey and lab test will be provided at no cost to you. The health insurance information is collected for the purpose of submitting claims for reimbursement to your health insurer for certain services provided through this program.



Now it's time to sign the Authorization Form.

To do so, you will be asked to log in to your Google account, like you did at the start.

Logging in acts as a legally binding signature, just as your handwritten signature, and confirms that you:

Are at least 18 years old
Have read and understood the information provided

I confirm I am at least 18 years old and have read and understood the information provided.

§Bate & switch:Free testing, but your health insurance plan will be charged, if applicable.
by Lynda Carson
Monday May 18th, 2020 1:53 AM
Bate & switch: Free testing, but your health insurance plan will be charged, if applicable.

Whatever is happening with the Covid-19 testing profiteers, something appears to be amiss.

The City of Oakland and news reports claim that the Covid-19 testing is free.

However, in the document in the comment section above, it clearly states, "Free testing, but your health insurance plan will be charged, if applicable."

So, it has free testing, or it does not. To be free, or not to be free, that is the question.

Because it says, "your health insurance plan will be charged, if applicable," it sounds like this is a bait and switch going on, and the Covid-19 testing may not be as free as some may claim that it is.

See links to articles below...

-Lynda Carson

Testing will be available to all community members by appointment at no charge, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

By Bay City News • Published May 17, 2020 • Updated 3 hours ago

A new COVID-19 testing site is set to open Monday in East Oakland at Allen Temple Baptist Church.

The first drive-through testing location in East Oakland, the site is the result of a partnership between the city, Allen Temple, Community Organized Relief Effort and Verily, an Alphabet company, providing the Baseline COVID-19 Program platform to manage appointments.

Testing will be available to all community members by appointment at no charge, regardless of insurance or immigration status, according to a release from city officials.

Testing will be available to all community members by appointment at no charge, regardless of insurance or immigration status, according to a release from city officials.

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/east-bay/drive-through-covid-19-testing-site-to-open-in-east-oakland/2291934/

New testing site

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new COVID-19 testing site is set to open Monday in East Oakland at Allen Temple Baptist Church.

The first drive-through testing location in East Oakland, the site is the result of a partnership between the city, Allen Temple, Community Organized Relief Effort and Verily, an Alphabet company, providing the Baseline COVID-19 Program platform to manage appointments.

https://www.ktvu.com/news/free-drive-thru-covid-19-testing-site-opens-monday-in-east-oakland

Oakland Expands Free Testing, Announces New Walk-up COVID-19 Testing in East Oakland

Date Posted: May 6th, 2020 @ 11:56 AM
Last Updated: May 6th, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Oakland, CA– The City of Oakland announced Wednesday a partnership with Roots Community Health Center and the emergency relief nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) to open a new COVID-19 community-based testing site (CBTS) in East Oakland this morning, May 6. This site will also use the Baseline COVID-19 Program platform by Verily, an Alphabet company, and will pilot its use for drop-in testing onsite. This site will be one of the first walk-in only sites in the Bay Area. Testing will be provided free of charge Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10:00am to 4:00pm. Health insurance is not required.

https://www.oaklandca.gov/news/2020/oakland-expands-free-testing-announces-new-walk-up-covid-19-testing-in-east-oakland

