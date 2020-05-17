



Purchase tickets on Eventbrite: tiny.cc/pandemicpoetry



Join award-winning poets Nellie Wong, Genny Lim, Kim Shuck, Maw Shein Win, and Alice Rogoff reading a selection of their works. These five Bay Area poets will share their lifelong experience of current events past and present through verse.



Nellie Wong, Oakland Chinatown born, has published four books, featured in the documentary film “Mitsuye and Nellie: Asian-American Poets" and has a building at Oakland High School named after her.



Genny Lim is a San Francisco Jaz Poet Laureate emeritus. An author of 5 poetry collections and her play Paper Angels was broadcast on PBS television in the US, Canada, and China. She is the co-winner of the American Book Award.



Kim Shuck is a bead artist, educator, and writer. She is the current 7th Poet Laureate of San Francisco and the solo author of seven books. In 2019 she received a National Laureate Fellowship from the Academy of American Poets.



Alice Rogoff is the author of four poetry books including the winner of a Blue Light Book Award. She is one of the editors of the Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, a member of the Labor Fest writers’ group, and is an activist for many causes.



Maw Shein Win’s poetry books include “Score and Bone” and “Invisible Gifts: Poems”. Her second full-length poetry collection “Storage Unit for the Spirit House” will be published in Fall 2020.



This event is a benefit and fundraiser for the Freedom Socialist Newspaper Fund Drive.



You can choose one of four levels of donation for your ticket (fees not incl.):



Tier 1 - $6

Tier 2 - $10

Tier 3 - $20

Tier 4 - $30



After you purchase your ticket, you will be provided a registration link in an email to complete the details for joining the webinar on the day of the poetry reading.



Sponsored and hosted by the Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area



Added to the calendar on Sunday May 17th, 2020 5:37 PM