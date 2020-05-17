Halting Bigotry in Its Tracks: History of Prejudice & Racism Against Asians



WHEN: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. PDT



WHERE: Online via livestream (FREE)



RSVP: This event is online-only; to receive a link to the live stream program, please register at link at bottom of page



Sadly, the United States has had a long history of prejudice and racism against Asians in this country, starting before the Chinese Exclusion Act, continuing to Japanese American Incarceration during the Second World War, through the Wen Ho Lee murder and and to xenophobia by targeting Muslims and the AMEMSA (Arab Middle Eastern Muslim South Asian) community.



Join us for a discussion about how people can stop repeating history and end racism for all.



SPEAKERS:



Dr. Karen Korematsu

Founder and Executive Director, Fred. T. Korematsu Institute



Lillian Sing

Judge (ret.); Founding Member, San Francisco's Drug Court



CO-HOSTS:



Michelle Meow

Producer and Host, "The Michelle Meow Show" on KBCW/KPIX TV and Online Radio; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors; Twitter @msmichellemeow



John Zipperer

Producer and Host, Week to Week Political Roundtable; Vice President of Media & Editorial, The Commonwealth Club



For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

