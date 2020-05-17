top
Related Categories: California | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 5/21/2020
Halting Bigotry in Its Tracks: History of Prejudice & Racism Against Asians (webinar)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 21
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
Halting Bigotry in Its Tracks: History of Prejudice & Racism Against Asians

WHEN: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. PDT

WHERE: Online via livestream (FREE)

RSVP: This event is online-only; to receive a link to the live stream program, please register at link at bottom of page

Sadly, the United States has had a long history of prejudice and racism against Asians in this country, starting before the Chinese Exclusion Act, continuing to Japanese American Incarceration during the Second World War, through the Wen Ho Lee murder and and to xenophobia by targeting Muslims and the AMEMSA (Arab Middle Eastern Muslim South Asian) community.

Join us for a discussion about how people can stop repeating history and end racism for all.

SPEAKERS:

Dr. Karen Korematsu
Founder and Executive Director, Fred. T. Korematsu Institute

Lillian Sing
Judge (ret.); Founding Member, San Francisco's Drug Court

CO-HOSTS:

Michelle Meow
Producer and Host, "The Michelle Meow Show" on KBCW/KPIX TV and Online Radio; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors; Twitter @msmichellemeow

John Zipperer
Producer and Host, Week to Week Political Roundtable; Vice President of Media & Editorial, The Commonwealth Club

The Commonwealth Club (non-profit)

This is a free program; please consider making a donation during registration to support our online program production
sm_cwc2.jpg
original image (1444x688)
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 17th, 2020 2:48 PM
