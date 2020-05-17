Halting Bigotry in Its Tracks: History of Prejudice & Racism Against Asians
WHEN: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. PDT
WHERE: Online via livestream (FREE)
RSVP: This event is online-only; to receive a link to the live stream program, please register at link at bottom of page
Sadly, the United States has had a long history of prejudice and racism against Asians in this country, starting before the Chinese Exclusion Act, continuing to Japanese American Incarceration during the Second World War, through the Wen Ho Lee murder and and to xenophobia by targeting Muslims and the AMEMSA (Arab Middle Eastern Muslim South Asian) community.
Join us for a discussion about how people can stop repeating history and end racism for all.
SPEAKERS:
Dr. Karen Korematsu
Founder and Executive Director, Fred. T. Korematsu Institute
Lillian Sing
Judge (ret.); Founding Member, San Francisco's Drug Court
CO-HOSTS:
Michelle Meow
Producer and Host, "The Michelle Meow Show" on KBCW/KPIX TV and Online Radio; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors; Twitter @msmichellemeow
John Zipperer
Producer and Host, Week to Week Political Roundtable; Vice President of Media & Editorial, The Commonwealth Club
The Commonwealth Club (non-profit)
This is a free program
|Date
|Thursday May 21
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|The Commonwealth Club
|Location Details
|
Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...
