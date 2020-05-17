The rush to open the economy has nothing to do with providing us with any real hope for our future. It is all about the profits of the banks and corporations. We won’t be returning to safe working environments – which this system has never provided us. Instead of jobs for all, we will see this crisis used to try to squeeze even more out of us.
We know their plans. We need to make ours. And that means joining our forces – workplace to workplace, neighborhood to neighborhood – across the society. Then we will have begun to take the steps toward a future we need.
As always, you will have an opportunity to ask questions and share your experiences from your workplace and community.
|Date
|Saturday May 30
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Speak Out Now
|Location Details
|Online meeting, see website for details
|
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/townhall-th...
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 17th, 2020 1:48 PM
