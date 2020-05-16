From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Jail Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out At Tesla by Labor Video Project

Saturday May 16th, 2020 10:46 PM Workers spoke out against the bullying and intimidation of billionaire Elon Musk who has started his Tesla factory violating a shelter in place law. He challenged the Fremont police and Governor Newsom to arrest him but they are allowing him to open without any CA-OSHA inspections. Newsom has continued the destruction of CA-OSHA and there are less than 200 inspectors for the 18 million workers in California and only 1 doctor and 1 nurse at CA. OSHA.



Workers and a Tesla worker spoke out about the illegal start-up Elon Musk's Tesla plant in Fremont, California on 5/16/20. Owner Elon Musk illegally started mass production at the plant despite the Alameda county Shelter In Place law.



Both the City of Fremont as well as Governor Gavin Newsom refuse to enforce the law and also have an inspection by Cal-OSHA to see what the conditions are in the plant.



The Fremont police were supposedly checking on safety at the plant yet they have no health and safety training.'



Tesla worker Gabriel Carlos spoke out about his concerns on the plant safety and also threats that he has received from the company if he did not return to work.



Speakers from UPWA also called for the hiring of 1,000 Cal-OSHA inspectors and the inspection of workplace to protect the health and safety of workers, their families and the public.



There are less than 200 OSHA inspectors in California and only 1 doctor and 1 nurse for California's 18 million workers.



Speakers also called for the arrest of Elon Mush who has been backed up by President Trump who greeting his defiance of the law.



Musk and his cronies have committed massive workers comp fraud by covering up injuries and also illegally fired union supporters but the state and federal government have allowed hm to run the plant like a plantation.



He also has a long record of racist treatment of Black and Latino workers and an atmosphere of overt racism.



Additional media:

Some Tesla factory employees say they’re being pressured to return to work by criminal Musk

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/13/some-tesla-factory-employees-say-theyre-being-pressured-to-return-to-work.html?ref=hvper.com



A user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problems

https://www.revealnews.org/blog/a-users-guide-to-teslas-worker-safety-problems/



Tesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place rule

https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Inside-Tesla-s-

Fremont-factory-car-production-15143877.php



Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keeping

https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-factory-injuries-incomplete-records-osha-california-2020-3



How Tesla and its doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp,

https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc



This action was initiated by United Public Workers For Action

http://www.upwa.info

Workers Solidarity Action Network

http://www.facebook.com/workerssolidarityactionnetwork/



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org



Did Elon Musk Inherit Apartheid Money From His South African Father?



https://moguldom.com/278102/fact-check-did-elon-musk-inherit-apartheid-money-from-his-south-african-father/



Written by Dana Sanchez

May 12, 2020



Fact check: Did Elon Musk inherit apartheid money from his South African father? A recurring theme on social media is the claim that Errol Musk owned an emerald mine and paid for his son’s “privileged upbringing and education.” Elon denies that story. Errol Musk, father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. Photo: Samantha Lowe. South Africans queue in the early morning sun to cast their votes in the mining settlement of Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, grew up in South Africa and made his way via Canada to the U.S. as a transfer student before attending the Wharton School and becoming the billionaire tech founder he is today.



With a net worth of $37 billion, Musk hopes to revolutionize transportation on Earth and in space, bringing fully-electric vehicles to the mass market through his auto manufacturing company, Tesla. SpaceX, his rocket company, is valued at $20 billion-plus. He also co-founded PayPal, which means — a Twitter user said — “The WHOLE bank on the internet was started by him (yes, your credit card as well)”. Other companies started by Musk include Neuralink, which is working on developing implantable brain–machine interfaces.



Born in 1971, Musk grew up in Pretoria, South Africa. He’s the son of Maye Musk, a model and dietitian from Canada, and Errol Musk, a South African electromechanical engineer, pilot, and sailor. Maye and Errol divorced in 1980 when Elon was about 9 years old. After the divorce, Elon lived mostly with his father until he left South Africa at age 17 — partly to avoid conscription in the South African army. He attended Queen’s University in Canada.



A recurring theme on social media is the claim that Musk’s father owned an emerald mine and paid for his son’s “privileged upbringing and education.” Musk has denied that story. Errol made money by consulting and developing properties, Forbes reported.



The emerald mine story, reported in 2018 in Business Insider, tells how, in the mid-1980s, Errol acquired a “half-share in a Zambian emerald mine, which would help to fund his family’s lavish lifestyle of yachts, skiing holidays, and expensive computers.”



“It was that lifestyle, Errol says, that turned Elon into the kind of merchant adventurer who would later break the rules of the motoring business with Tesla, then go on to change spaceflight with SpaceX,” BI reported.



Errol talked about Elon’s fascination with computers when they first came out in the mid-’80s, during an interview on radio station 702 in Johannesburg, as reported by Forbes. Elon may have been 6 or 7 years old at the time and begged his dad to get him a ticket to a very early computer conference in South Africa. At the conference, Elon talked to some professors who told Errol, “This boy needs to get his hands on one of these computers.



“So we got one, thank God at a discount, and with that computer he taught himself, using Disk Operating System, which is DOS, to program,” Errol said.



Rolling Stone reported in 2017 that “Errol was, by his own account, making money in the often dangerous worlds of construction and emerald mining –at times so much that he claims he couldn’t close his safe.”



In December 2019, Elon denied the emerald mine-and-lavish-lifestyle story on Twitter, saying it was a lie.



“This is a pretty awful lie,” Elon tweeted. “I left South Africa by myself when I was 17 with just a backpack & suitcase of books. Worked on my Mom’s cousin’s farm in Saskatchewan & a lumber mill in Vancouver. Went to Queens Univ with scholarship & debt, then same to UPenn/Wharton & Stanford.”



In a follow-up tweet, Elon said his father “didn’t own an emerald mine & I worked my way through college, ending up ~$100k in student debt.”



Errol owned one of the largest homes in Pretoria and took his children on many overseas trips, according to the book, “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” written by Ashlee Vance.



Elon and other family members have opened up about years of living in debt after they left South Africa. Soon after Elon left for Canada, his mother, Maye, moved there too, along with Elon’s brother, Kimbal, and sister, Tosca.



Elon tweeted that he had $100,000 debt after college. His mother Maye responded on Twitter in December 2019 in defense of Elon.



“To add to the truth, we went to Boston Chicken in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving because we couldn’t afford a turkey. And we spent three weeks making our rent-controlled apartment livable in Toronto,” Maye tweeted.



All the Musk siblings did well, Forbes reported. Kimbal is a millionaire who owns restaurant chains and spearheads a nonprofit education program, The Kitchen Community, which grows vegetables in the U.S. Tosca is a film producer and director.



But the emerald mine story keeps coming back.



@Keewa tweeted on May 9, 2020, “Remind: Elon Musk inherited money from his father’s apartheid emerald mine, that doesn’t mean he’s clever”



Several respondents on social media disputed the emerald mine and privileged-lifestyle story, defending Musk’s intelligence and questioning the intelligence of the person who started the thread.



Jack @lets_gobaby tweeted, “Ok but how does inheriting money mean you aren’t smart?”



Bridges to Italy tweeted, “Yeah, he’s not that bright, just like the guy who started this thread. They’re the same, except for the fact that he is a billionaire, started multiple successful companies and doesn’t live in his mother’s basement. Aside from that he’s just dumb”.



@spylinen tweeted, “The mine was in Zambia, which became independent of the UK in 1964. The share in the mine wasn’t acquired until the 1980s. Musk may not be a great guy, but I fail to see any apartheid link to his father’s emerald mine.”



@grard97 tweeted, “Remind: Elon Musk owns an electric and autonomous car company

A private space landing rockets company

An AI company

A Neuroscience company

A Solar Panel and energy storage company

The WHOLE bank on the internet was started by him (yes, your credit card as well)”



@C49015142 tweeted, “I thought I read in Malcolm Gladwell’s book David and Goliath that his company received $500 million from the US government, so we are all subsidizing him”



Chromatica Warrior @DebbieTweeted “Can he be held responsible for his dad’s ethics tho? To me, he sure is trying to make the world better right now, and that’s the best thing he could do with his father’s money”.



Not all the tweets were supportive of Elon. Former Tesla employees have reported racist behavior and attempted to sue over it.



luis carruthers @orthereaboot tweeted, “When the same pattern of racist behavior happens at all $tsla locations, it’s the company that’s racist, and the fish rots from @elonmusk‘s head.”



Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.



Former Tesla employee Marcus Vaughn, who worked in the Fremont, California, factory in 2017, alleged that the company’s production floor was a “hotbed for racist behavior.” Supervisors regularly used the “N word” around Black workers and he said he was fired after complaining to human resources about workplace harassment. “Although Tesla stands out as a groundbreaking company at the forefront of the electric car revolution, its standard operating procedure at the Tesla factory is pre-civil-rights-era race discrimination,” Vaughn wrote in his complaint, according to a Daily Beast report.



In a 2017 email to employees which the company later released in response to one of the lawsuits, Elon warned against “being a huge jerk” to members of “a historically less represented group.” He also wrote, “if someone is a jerk to you, but sincerely apologizes, it is important to be thick-skinned and accept that apology.”



“But by many accounts, the issues at the Tesla factory go beyond the need for a thick skin,” New York Times reported.



SO3NRgvJ_bigger.jpg

Elon Musk

✔

@elonmusk

· Dec 28, 2019

Replying to @Joe__Wakefield and 5 others

This is a pretty awful lie. I left South Africa by myself when I was 17 with just a backpack & suitcase of books. Worked on my Mom’s cousin’s farm in Saskatchewan & a lumber mill in Vancouver. Went to Queens Univ with scholarship & debt, then same to UPenn/Wharton & Stanford.

EIZea-da_bigger.jpg

luis carruthers

@orthereaboot

Elon Musk does not care about Black people.



Example after example after example. Has even greenlit racism by saying those on receiving end need “thick skin”.https://twitter.com/orthereaboot/status/1199106598750298114 …

luis carruthers

@orthereaboot

Replying to @DanTelvock

When the same pattern of racist behavior happens at all $tsla locations, it’s the company that’s racist, and the fish rots from @elonmusk ‘s head.https://twitter.com/orthereaboot/status/1153707380586291200 …



13

10:30 PM - Dec 28, 2019

Twitter Ads info and privacy



See luis carruthers's other Tweets



PFHZLKIV_bigger.jpg

keewa

@keewa

· May 9, 2020

Remind: Elon Musk inherited money from his father's apartheid emerald mine, that doesn't mean he's clever

The Independent

✔

@Independent

Elon Musk predicts human language will be obsolete in as few as five years

9U_W16oo_bigger.jpg

Chromatica Warrior

@DebbieTweete

Can he be held responsible for his dad's ethics tho? To me, he sure is trying to make the world better right now, and that's the best thing he could do with his father's money



3:46 PM - May 10, 2020

Twitter Ads info and privacy



See Chromatica Warrior's other Tweets



Ruqadw4t_bigger.jpg

Tyler J. Quebedeaux

@tjq1190

· Dec 28, 2019

Replying to @tyger_cyber and 2 others

By having

A Daddy

Who owned

An Emerald Mine

Who could bankroll

His education

And Privileged Upbringing.



There, fixed it for you.

Elon Musk

✔

@elonmusk

He didn’t own an emerald mine & I worked my way through college, ending up ~$100k in student debt. I couldn’t even afford a 2nd PC at Zip2, so programmed at night & website only worked during day. Where is this bs coming from?



11.6K

3:42 PM - Dec 28, 2019

Twitter Ads info and privacy



1,295 people are talking about this



Elon Musk

✔

@elonmusk

Replying to @Joe__Wakefield and 5 others

This is a pretty awful lie. I left South Africa by myself when I was 17 with just a backpack & suitcase of books. Worked on my Mom’s cousin’s farm in Saskatchewan & a lumber mill in Vancouver. Went to Queens Univ with scholarship & debt, then same to UPenn/Wharton & Stanford.



10.2K

4:47 PM - Dec 28, 2019

Twitter Ads info and privacy



1,129 people are talking about this



cNgIQ2sd_bigger.jpg

Dan Telvock

✔

@DanTelvock

· Nov 25, 2019

Former Tesla workers describe hostile workplace at Buffalo facility. Complaints to supervisors included white workers frequently using the n-word and minorities being harassed and passed over for promotions. Tesla’s response? They fired them all in January.

luis carruthers

@orthereaboot

When the same pattern of racist behavior happens at all $tsla locations, it’s the company that’s racist, and the fish rots from @elonmusk ‘s head.https://twitter.com/orthereaboot/status/1153707380586291200 …

luis carruthers

@orthereaboot

Replying to @orthereaboot

Marcus Vaughn is right, $TSLA does have a pattern of promoting bigots & punishing the harassed.

Jail Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out At Tesla Fremont PlantWorkers and a Tesla worker spoke out about the illegal start-up Elon Musk's Tesla plant in Fremont, California on 5/16/20. Owner Elon Musk illegally started mass production at the plant despite the Alameda county Shelter In Place law.Both the City of Fremont as well as Governor Gavin Newsom refuse to enforce the law and also have an inspection by Cal-OSHA to see what the conditions are in the plant.The Fremont police were supposedly checking on safety at the plant yet they have no health and safety training.'Tesla worker Gabriel Carlos spoke out about his concerns on the plant safety and also threats that he has received from the company if he did not return to work.Speakers from UPWA also called for the hiring of 1,000 Cal-OSHA inspectors and the inspection of workplace to protect the health and safety of workers, their families and the public.There are less than 200 OSHA inspectors in California and only 1 doctor and 1 nurse for California's 18 million workers.Speakers also called for the arrest of Elon Mush who has been backed up by President Trump who greeting his defiance of the law.Musk and his cronies have committed massive workers comp fraud by covering up injuries and also illegally fired union supporters but the state and federal government have allowed hm to run the plant like a plantation.He also has a long record of racist treatment of Black and Latino workers and an atmosphere of overt racism.Additional media:Some Tesla factory employees say they’re being pressured to return to work by criminal MuskA user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problemsTesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place ruleFremont-factory-car-production-15143877.phpTesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keepingHow Tesla and its doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp,This action was initiated by United Public Workers For ActionWorkers Solidarity Action NetworkProduction of Labor Video ProjectDid Elon Musk Inherit Apartheid Money From His South African Father?Written by Dana SanchezMay 12, 2020Fact check: Did Elon Musk inherit apartheid money from his South African father? A recurring theme on social media is the claim that Errol Musk owned an emerald mine and paid for his son’s “privileged upbringing and education.” Elon denies that story. Errol Musk, father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. Photo: Samantha Lowe. South Africans queue in the early morning sun to cast their votes in the mining settlement of Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, grew up in South Africa and made his way via Canada to the U.S. as a transfer student before attending the Wharton School and becoming the billionaire tech founder he is today.With a net worth of $37 billion, Musk hopes to revolutionize transportation on Earth and in space, bringing fully-electric vehicles to the mass market through his auto manufacturing company, Tesla. SpaceX, his rocket company, is valued at $20 billion-plus. He also co-founded PayPal, which means — a Twitter user said — “The WHOLE bank on the internet was started by him (yes, your credit card as well)”. Other companies started by Musk include Neuralink, which is working on developing implantable brain–machine interfaces.Born in 1971, Musk grew up in Pretoria, South Africa. He’s the son of Maye Musk, a model and dietitian from Canada, and Errol Musk, a South African electromechanical engineer, pilot, and sailor. Maye and Errol divorced in 1980 when Elon was about 9 years old. After the divorce, Elon lived mostly with his father until he left South Africa at age 17 — partly to avoid conscription in the South African army. He attended Queen’s University in Canada.A recurring theme on social media is the claim that Musk’s father owned an emerald mine and paid for his son’s “privileged upbringing and education.” Musk has denied that story. Errol made money by consulting and developing properties, Forbes reported.The emerald mine story, reported in 2018 in Business Insider, tells how, in the mid-1980s, Errol acquired a “half-share in a Zambian emerald mine, which would help to fund his family’s lavish lifestyle of yachts, skiing holidays, and expensive computers.”“It was that lifestyle, Errol says, that turned Elon into the kind of merchant adventurer who would later break the rules of the motoring business with Tesla, then go on to change spaceflight with SpaceX,” BI reported.Errol talked about Elon’s fascination with computers when they first came out in the mid-’80s, during an interview on radio station 702 in Johannesburg, as reported by Forbes. Elon may have been 6 or 7 years old at the time and begged his dad to get him a ticket to a very early computer conference in South Africa. At the conference, Elon talked to some professors who told Errol, “This boy needs to get his hands on one of these computers.“So we got one, thank God at a discount, and with that computer he taught himself, using Disk Operating System, which is DOS, to program,” Errol said.Rolling Stone reported in 2017 that “Errol was, by his own account, making money in the often dangerous worlds of construction and emerald mining –at times so much that he claims he couldn’t close his safe.”In December 2019, Elon denied the emerald mine-and-lavish-lifestyle story on Twitter, saying it was a lie.“This is a pretty awful lie,” Elon tweeted. “I left South Africa by myself when I was 17 with just a backpack & suitcase of books. Worked on my Mom’s cousin’s farm in Saskatchewan & a lumber mill in Vancouver. Went to Queens Univ with scholarship & debt, then same to UPenn/Wharton & Stanford.”In a follow-up tweet, Elon said his father “didn’t own an emerald mine & I worked my way through college, ending up ~$100k in student debt.”Errol owned one of the largest homes in Pretoria and took his children on many overseas trips, according to the book, “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” written by Ashlee Vance.Elon and other family members have opened up about years of living in debt after they left South Africa. Soon after Elon left for Canada, his mother, Maye, moved there too, along with Elon’s brother, Kimbal, and sister, Tosca.Elon tweeted that he had $100,000 debt after college. His mother Maye responded on Twitter in December 2019 in defense of Elon.“To add to the truth, we went to Boston Chicken in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving because we couldn’t afford a turkey. And we spent three weeks making our rent-controlled apartment livable in Toronto,” Maye tweeted.All the Musk siblings did well, Forbes reported. Kimbal is a millionaire who owns restaurant chains and spearheads a nonprofit education program, The Kitchen Community, which grows vegetables in the U.S. Tosca is a film producer and director.But the emerald mine story keeps coming back.@Keewa tweeted on May 9, 2020, “Remind: Elon Musk inherited money from his father’s apartheid emerald mine, that doesn’t mean he’s clever”Several respondents on social media disputed the emerald mine and privileged-lifestyle story, defending Musk’s intelligence and questioning the intelligence of the person who started the thread.Jack @lets_gobaby tweeted, “Ok but how does inheriting money mean you aren’t smart?”Bridges to Italy tweeted, “Yeah, he’s not that bright, just like the guy who started this thread. They’re the same, except for the fact that he is a billionaire, started multiple successful companies and doesn’t live in his mother’s basement. Aside from that he’s just dumb”.@spylinen tweeted, “The mine was in Zambia, which became independent of the UK in 1964. The share in the mine wasn’t acquired until the 1980s. Musk may not be a great guy, but I fail to see any apartheid link to his father’s emerald mine.”@grard97 tweeted, “Remind: Elon Musk owns an electric and autonomous car companyA private space landing rockets companyAn AI companyA Neuroscience companyA Solar Panel and energy storage companyThe WHOLE bank on the internet was started by him (yes, your credit card as well)”@C49015142 tweeted, “I thought I read in Malcolm Gladwell’s book David and Goliath that his company received $500 million from the US government, so we are all subsidizing him”Chromatica Warrior @DebbieTweeted “Can he be held responsible for his dad’s ethics tho? To me, he sure is trying to make the world better right now, and that’s the best thing he could do with his father’s money”.Not all the tweets were supportive of Elon. Former Tesla employees have reported racist behavior and attempted to sue over it.luis carruthers @orthereaboot tweeted, “When the same pattern of racist behavior happens at all $tsla locations, it’s the company that’s racist, and the fish rots from @elonmusk‘s head.”Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.Former Tesla employee Marcus Vaughn, who worked in the Fremont, California, factory in 2017, alleged that the company’s production floor was a “hotbed for racist behavior.” Supervisors regularly used the “N word” around Black workers and he said he was fired after complaining to human resources about workplace harassment. “Although Tesla stands out as a groundbreaking company at the forefront of the electric car revolution, its standard operating procedure at the Tesla factory is pre-civil-rights-era race discrimination,” Vaughn wrote in his complaint, according to a Daily Beast report.In a 2017 email to employees which the company later released in response to one of the lawsuits, Elon warned against “being a huge jerk” to members of “a historically less represented group.” He also wrote, “if someone is a jerk to you, but sincerely apologizes, it is important to be thick-skinned and accept that apology.”“But by many accounts, the issues at the Tesla factory go beyond the need for a thick skin,” New York Times reported.SO3NRgvJ_bigger.jpgElon Musk@elonmusk· Dec 28, 2019Replying to @Joe__Wakefield and 5 othersThis is a pretty awful lie. I left South Africa by myself when I was 17 with just a backpack & suitcase of books. Worked on my Mom’s cousin’s farm in Saskatchewan & a lumber mill in Vancouver. Went to Queens Univ with scholarship & debt, then same to UPenn/Wharton & Stanford.EIZea-da_bigger.jpgluis carruthers@orthereabootElon Musk does not care about Black people.Example after example after example. Has even greenlit racism by saying those on receiving end need “thick skin”. https://twitter.com/orthereaboot/status/1199106598750298114?s=21 luis carruthers@orthereabootReplying to @DanTelvockWhen the same pattern of racist behavior happens at all $tsla locations, it’s the company that’s racist, and the fish rots from @elonmusk ‘s head. https://twitter.com/orthereaboot/status/1153707380586291200?s=21 1310:30 PM - Dec 28, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacySee luis carruthers's other TweetsPFHZLKIV_bigger.jpgkeewa@keewa· May 9, 2020Remind: Elon Musk inherited money from his father's apartheid emerald mine, that doesn't mean he's clever https://twitter.com/Independent/status/1259080898219212800 The Independent@IndependentElon Musk predicts human language will be obsolete in as few as five years https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/elon-musk-joe-rogan-podcast-language-neuralink-grimes-baby-a9506451.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1589023253 9U_W16oo_bigger.jpgChromatica Warrior@DebbieTweeteCan he be held responsible for his dad's ethics tho? To me, he sure is trying to make the world better right now, and that's the best thing he could do with his father's money3:46 PM - May 10, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacySee Chromatica Warrior's other TweetsRuqadw4t_bigger.jpgTyler J. Quebedeaux@tjq1190· Dec 28, 2019Replying to @tyger_cyber and 2 othersBy havingA DaddyWho ownedAn Emerald MineWho could bankrollHis educationAnd Privileged Upbringing.There, fixed it for you.Elon Musk@elonmuskHe didn’t own an emerald mine & I worked my way through college, ending up ~$100k in student debt. I couldn’t even afford a 2nd PC at Zip2, so programmed at night & website only worked during day. Where is this bs coming from?11.6K3:42 PM - Dec 28, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy1,295 people are talking about thisElon Musk@elonmuskReplying to @Joe__Wakefield and 5 othersThis is a pretty awful lie. I left South Africa by myself when I was 17 with just a backpack & suitcase of books. Worked on my Mom’s cousin’s farm in Saskatchewan & a lumber mill in Vancouver. Went to Queens Univ with scholarship & debt, then same to UPenn/Wharton & Stanford.10.2K4:47 PM - Dec 28, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy1,129 people are talking about thiscNgIQ2sd_bigger.jpgDan Telvock@DanTelvock· Nov 25, 2019Former Tesla workers describe hostile workplace at Buffalo facility. Complaints to supervisors included white workers frequently using the n-word and minorities being harassed and passed over for promotions. Tesla’s response? They fired them all in January.luis carruthers@orthereabootWhen the same pattern of racist behavior happens at all $tsla locations, it’s the company that’s racist, and the fish rots from @elonmusk ‘s head. https://twitter.com/orthereaboot/status/1153707380586291200?s=21 luis carruthers@orthereabootReplying to @orthereabootMarcus Vaughn is right, $TSLA does have a pattern of promoting bigots & punishing the harassed. https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI

§ Jail the Bully & Union Buster by Labor Video Project

Saturday May 16th, 2020 10:46 PM Billionaire Musk has a long history of bullying and intimidating workers at Tesla. His illegal tactics have been allowed by Governor Newsom and the previous governor Jerry Brown. https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI

§ Tesla worker Gabriel Carlos Spoke On Health & Safety Issues by Labor Video Project

Saturday May 16th, 2020 10:46 PM Tesla worker Gabriel Carlos reported on the threats and coercion of Tesla to driver workers back the factory regardless of the contamination of the plant. He also reported that the white collar workers have not been forced to return. https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI

§ Racist Elon Musk Like Trump Has Discriminated Against Black Workers by Labor Video Project

Saturday May 16th, 2020 10:46 PM Elon Musk like his supporter Trump has allowed an atmosphere of racism and discrimination in the plant. Musk comes from South Africa where apartheid conditions reigned and he would like the same slave like conditions in the US. https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI

§ Health Care Worker Rachel Jackson Warned Of Dangers by Labor Video Project

Saturday May 16th, 2020 10:46 PM The move to drive workers back to work despite the epidemic could create a cluster of the virus at the plant and add to the contamination of workers in Northern California. His drive for profits is his only concern rather than the human costs and possible deaths at the factory from the virus. https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI