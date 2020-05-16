United We Dream’s Town Hall:



“Let's Talk About It: Immigrants, COVID-19, Jobs, and Healthcare”



Guests: Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Secretary Julian Castro, and others



Date and time: Tuesday, May 19 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)



Where: Online



Join us for a virtual conversation on how COVID-19 has impacted the immigrant and undocumented community.



At our UWD town hall, we will come together to listen to undocumented folks share how they’re caring for each other during these difficult times, get some real talk from national leaders, and even party with musical performances!



You will get to meet former presidential candidates Senator Elizabeth Warren and Secretary Julian Castro, celebs from the hit show One Day At A Time and other champions who know that everyone, regardless of immigration status, can make it through this pandemic.



Sign up at link at bottom of page. You'll to get a reminder before the event starts

_______________________________________________________



En español:



Unese con el encuentro de United We Dream “Vamos a hablar de esto: los inmigrantes, COVID-19, trabajo y salud”



Durante el encuentro de UWD nos vamos a unir como comunidad virtual para escuchar a la gente indocumentada hablar sobre cómo ellos se cuidan mutuamente durante estos tiempos difíciles, vamos a escuchar a lo que dicen los líderes de la nación e incluso vamos a tener una fiesta especial!



Vd. va a encontrarse con los ex-candidatos presidenciales la Senadora Elizabeth Warren y el Secretario Julian Castro, las personas famosas del show One Day At A Time y otros campeones quienes saben que todos, sin importar su estado inmigratorio tienen que sobrevivir esta pandemia.

_______________________________________________________



ABOUT: United We Dream



When you’re undocumented, you face a lot of discrimination, and that creates a lot of fear. At United We Dream, we transform that fear into finding your voice. We empower people to develop their leadership, their organizing skills, and to develop our own campaigns to fight for justice and dignity for immigrants and all people. This is achieved through immigrant youth-led campaigns at the local, state, and federal level.

For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/lets-talk...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 16th, 2020 2:49 PM