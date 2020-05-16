From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz Needs Community Control of Surveillance
Santa Cruz has a community control of surveillance law in front of the City Council. We need transparency, advanced notice and joint decisionmaking about pervasive surveillance everywhere. Sign the petition (from ACLU) https://action.aclu.org/petition/cn-santa-cruz-surveillance-petition
Santa Cruz has an opportunity to emulate Oakland, San Francisco and a dozen other cities across the country in reining in the surveillance state. The mayor has introduced a surveillance oversight measure to require council-approved usage polices that are noticed to the public before adoption for input, annual reportbacks about surveillance activities, data sharing restrictions, and bans on the use of predictive policing and facial recognition.
