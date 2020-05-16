Join us for INCLO's first public webinar on 21 May 2020 to learn about the global impact of #coronavirus in prisons and jails throughout the world.



Date and Time: Thursday, 21 May 2020 @ 6 AM - 7 :15 PM PT (1 PM - 2:15 PM UTC)



Place: Zoom (FREE)



Instant language translations to be available: English, Spanish, Arabic, Hebrew,

Hungarian, Indonesian, Russian

This webinar is the first in a series of online sessions hosted by INCLO and focusing on the human rights issues which became more urgent in the work of our member organizations during this crisis. COVID19 thrusted the debate on the conditions in prisons and jails into the spotlight.



As the corona virus is spreading across the world, the lack of space and hygiene in detention centers heightens the danger of transmitting the virus to those living, working and visiting these institutions.



INCLO invited four of its member organizations and two independent experts to share insights into the efforts made by the civil society to protect the health of the most vulnerable people in and around prisons.



MODERATOR:



Anthony Romero, Executive Director, ACLU USA @AnthonyACLU @ACLU



SPEAKERS:



--Udi Olfer, ACLU USA, @UdiACLU

--Colin Gonsalves, HRLN India, @DColinGonsalves @HRLNIndia

--Liam Herrick, ICCL Ireland, @liamherrick @ICCLtweet

--Fíona Ní Chinnéide, Irish Penal Reform Trust @fianna71 @IPRT

--Susanna Marietti, Associazione Antigone, Italy @SusannaMarietti @AntigoneOnlus



ORGANIZATIONS:



International Network of Civil Liberty Organizations (INCLO)

American Civil Liberties Association (ACLU)

Centro de Estudios Legales y Sociales (CELS)

Human Rights Law Network of India (HRLN)

Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL)



#COVID19

#COVID19

#Coronavirus

