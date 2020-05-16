top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/21/2020
Worldwide Webinar: Civil Society Response to COVID-19 in Prisons & Jails Globally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 21
Time 6:00 AM - 7:30 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorINCLO
Location Details
Online via zoom
Join us for INCLO's first public webinar on 21 May 2020 to learn about the global impact of #coronavirus in prisons and jails throughout the world.

Date and Time: Thursday, 21 May 2020 @ 6 AM - 7 :15 PM PT (1 PM - 2:15 PM UTC)

Place: Zoom (FREE)

Instant language translations to be available: English, Spanish, Arabic, Hebrew,
Hungarian, Indonesian, Russian
_______________________________________________________

This webinar is the first in a series of online sessions hosted by INCLO and focusing on the human rights issues which became more urgent in the work of our member organizations during this crisis. COVID19 thrusted the debate on the conditions in prisons and jails into the spotlight.

As the corona virus is spreading across the world, the lack of space and hygiene in detention centers heightens the danger of transmitting the virus to those living, working and visiting these institutions.

INCLO invited four of its member organizations and two independent experts to share insights into the efforts made by the civil society to protect the health of the most vulnerable people in and around prisons.

MODERATOR:

Anthony Romero, Executive Director, ACLU USA @AnthonyACLU @ACLU

SPEAKERS:

--Udi Olfer, ACLU USA, @UdiACLU
--Colin Gonsalves, HRLN India, @DColinGonsalves @HRLNIndia
--Liam Herrick, ICCL Ireland, @liamherrick @ICCLtweet
--Fíona Ní Chinnéide, Irish Penal Reform Trust @fianna71 @IPRT
--Susanna Marietti, Associazione Antigone, Italy @SusannaMarietti @AntigoneOnlus

ORGANIZATIONS:

International Network of Civil Liberty Organizations (INCLO)
American Civil Liberties Association (ACLU)
Centro de Estudios Legales y Sociales (CELS)
Human Rights Law Network of India (HRLN)
Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL)

#COVID19
#Coronavirus
sm_jails.jpg
original image (4096x2048)
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 16th, 2020 1:45 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code