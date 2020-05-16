



Need Photos of Activists w/ Signs for Chase Fossil Fuels Protest Slide Show



The night before Chase’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), on Tuesday, May 19th, we are going to project hundreds of images of activists like you demanding that Chase stops funding climate disaster across the street from Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s home in New York.



Do you have a message that you would like Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, to see? Then follow the three simple steps to take action with us! We’ll project it so that Jamie Dimon can see it from his bedroom window.



MORE INFO/DIRECTIONS:



STEP #1: MAKE A SIGN WITH A MESSAGE TO CHASE CEO JAMIE DIMON



Pro sign-making tips!



BIG, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL SIGNS PLEASE!

--Imagine you’re going to a protest - make your beautiful artful, protest sign!

--Use marker pens and paint brushes ― not pencils!

--Make it colorful and artful! Get creative!



Start your message with the words “Jamie Dimon -”



Example messages for your sign!



Jamie Dimon - Stop funding climate chaos



Jamie Dimon - Bankroll people and planet. Not polluters!



Jamie Dimon - People are more important than money



Jamie Dimon - Stop funding climate disaster!



STEP #2: TAKE A PHOTO OF YOURSELF HOLDING YOUR SIGN



Pro photography tips!



--Vertical photos = better than horizontal photos!

--Avoid clutter in the background

--Take your photos against a clear background ― a white or dark wall is great

--Save the photo as a JPEG and PNG file

--Brighter = better. Make sure photos are well-lit. Use a flash if necessary!



STEP #3: EMAIL US YOUR PHOTO!



Send us your photo, and we’ll make sure that Jamie Dimon sees it!



Email your photo as a JPEG or PNG to: photos [at] stopthemoneypipeline.com



We will be projecting hundreds of photos onto a thirty-foot wall right across the street from Jamie Dimon’s house! Make sure that yours is one of them!



