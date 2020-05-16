top
People's Assembly on BlackRock to Demand Defunding Fossil Fuels
Date Wednesday May 20
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorBlackRock's Big Problem, StopTheMoneyPipeline
Location Details
Online
The day before BlackRock's Annual General Meeting for shareholders, join frontline leaders, elected officials and activists in discussion on solutions to BlackRock's big climate and human rights problems.

WHEN: Wednesday May 20 @ 10:00 AM PT (1 PM ET)

WHERE: Zoom

Why a People's Assembly?

Since the financial crisis of 2008 asset managers have quietly become the biggest owners of the global economy. The largest, BlackRock, has $6.4 Trillion in assets under management. As the world’s biggest investor, BlackRock is also the world’s biggest owner of fossil fuel companies. BlackRock owns more coal, oil and gas, and rainforest destruction than any other US company.

Amidst shelter in place orders due to the pandemic, companies are moving their
Annual General Meetings (AGMs) for shareholders online.

AGM’s are the one time in the financial year when communities could speak to senior executives and hold them accountable for the impacts of their businesses. However, this year community and Indigenous leaders can’t be there to speak directly to leadership and in many cases we’re seeing digital platforms used to silence or sideline questions

That’s why we’re organizing this People’s Assembly on BlackRock. Help us ensure that these voices, questions, and demands are heard loud and clear by BlackRock

SPEAKERS:

Helena Gualinga
Indigenous environmental and human rights activist from the Kichwa Sarayaku community in Pastaza, Ecuador (Ecuadorian Amazon)

Wrays Perez
Indigenous Wampis leader from Peruvian Amazon

Eloy Terena
Human rights lawyer from the indigenous Terena peoples of Ibague, Brazil.

Sheldon Whitehouse
U.S. Senator, Rhode Island

Jesús G. "Chuy" García
Congressman, Illinois 4th District

Bill McKibben
Writer and climate activist, co-founder 350 dot org

Dallas Goldtooth
Indigenous Environmental Network

MODERATOR:

Michelle Chen
Vice President of Programs for Friends of the Earth

HOSTS: BlackRock's Big Problem

BlackRock's Big Problem is a partnership/coalition of
--Sierra Club
--Friends of the Earth
--Divest/Invest
--Amazon Watch
--The Sunrise Project

https://www.blackrocksbigproblem.com/about

This event is supported by #StopTheMoneyPipeline

For more information on BlackRock funding fossil fuels, go to: https://692d0276-4137-47cc-867a-adbe4fea1f9a.filesusr.com/ugd/811c4a_f9cf66cb4b294113a0deaa81ddcc095d.pdf
sm_people.jpg
original image (1200x628)
For more event information: https://www.blackrocksbigproblem.com/peopl...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 16th, 2020 9:54 AM
Add Your Comments
