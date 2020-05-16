The day before BlackRock's Annual General Meeting for shareholders, join frontline leaders, elected officials and activists in discussion on solutions to BlackRock's big climate and human rights problems.
WHEN: Wednesday May 20 @ 10:00 AM PT (1 PM ET)
WHERE: Zoom
Why a People's Assembly?
Since the financial crisis of 2008 asset managers have quietly become the biggest owners of the global economy. The largest, BlackRock, has $6.4 Trillion in assets under management. As the world’s biggest investor, BlackRock is also the world’s biggest owner of fossil fuel companies. BlackRock owns more coal, oil and gas, and rainforest destruction than any other US company.
Amidst shelter in place orders due to the pandemic, companies are moving their
Annual General Meetings (AGMs) for shareholders online.
AGM’s are the one time in the financial year when communities could speak to senior executives and hold them accountable for the impacts of their businesses. However, this year community and Indigenous leaders can’t be there to speak directly to leadership and in many cases we’re seeing digital platforms used to silence or sideline questions
That’s why we’re organizing this People’s Assembly on BlackRock. Help us ensure that these voices, questions, and demands are heard loud and clear by BlackRock
SPEAKERS:
Helena Gualinga
Indigenous environmental and human rights activist from the Kichwa Sarayaku community in Pastaza, Ecuador (Ecuadorian Amazon)
Wrays Perez
Indigenous Wampis leader from Peruvian Amazon
Eloy Terena
Human rights lawyer from the indigenous Terena peoples of Ibague, Brazil.
Sheldon Whitehouse
U.S. Senator, Rhode Island
Jesús G. "Chuy" García
Congressman, Illinois 4th District
Bill McKibben
Writer and climate activist, co-founder 350 dot org
Dallas Goldtooth
Indigenous Environmental Network
MODERATOR:
Michelle Chen
Vice President of Programs for Friends of the Earth
HOSTS: BlackRock's Big Problem
BlackRock's Big Problem is a partnership/coalition of
--Sierra Club
--Friends of the Earth
--Divest/Invest
--Amazon Watch
--The Sunrise Project
https://www.blackrocksbigproblem.com/about
This event is supported by #StopTheMoneyPipeline
For more information on BlackRock funding fossil fuels, go to: https://692d0276-4137-47cc-867a-adbe4fea1f9a.filesusr.com/ugd/811c4a_f9cf66cb4b294113a0deaa81ddcc095d.pdf
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 5/20/2020
|People's Assembly on BlackRock to Demand Defunding Fossil Fuels
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday May 20
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|BlackRock's Big Problem, StopTheMoneyPipeline
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://www.blackrocksbigproblem.com/peopl...
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 16th, 2020 9:54 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network