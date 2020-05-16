10:00 AM - 11:00 AM





WHEN: Wednesday May 20 @ 10:00 AM PT (1 PM ET)



WHERE: Zoom



Why a People's Assembly?



Since the financial crisis of 2008 asset managers have quietly become the biggest owners of the global economy. The largest, BlackRock, has $6.4 Trillion in assets under management. As the world’s biggest investor, BlackRock is also the world’s biggest owner of fossil fuel companies. BlackRock owns more coal, oil and gas, and rainforest destruction than any other US company.



Amidst shelter in place orders due to the pandemic, companies are moving their

Annual General Meetings (AGMs) for shareholders online.



AGM’s are the one time in the financial year when communities could speak to senior executives and hold them accountable for the impacts of their businesses. However, this year community and Indigenous leaders can’t be there to speak directly to leadership and in many cases we’re seeing digital platforms used to silence or sideline questions



That’s why we’re organizing this People’s Assembly on BlackRock. Help us ensure that these voices, questions, and demands are heard loud and clear by BlackRock



SPEAKERS:



Helena Gualinga

Indigenous environmental and human rights activist from the Kichwa Sarayaku community in Pastaza, Ecuador (Ecuadorian Amazon)



Wrays Perez

Indigenous Wampis leader from Peruvian Amazon



Eloy Terena

Human rights lawyer from the indigenous Terena peoples of Ibague, Brazil.



Sheldon Whitehouse

U.S. Senator, Rhode Island



Jesús G. "Chuy" García

Congressman, Illinois 4th District



Bill McKibben

Writer and climate activist, co-founder 350 dot org



Dallas Goldtooth

Indigenous Environmental Network



MODERATOR:



Michelle Chen

Vice President of Programs for Friends of the Earth



HOSTS: BlackRock's Big Problem



BlackRock's Big Problem is a partnership/coalition of

--Sierra Club

--Friends of the Earth

--Divest/Invest

--Amazon Watch

--The Sunrise Project



https://www.blackrocksbigproblem.com/about



This event is supported by #StopTheMoneyPipeline



