Related Categories: U.S. | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 5/16/2020
#Stop the Money Pipeline: Sign Build for Protest Against Chase & Fossil Fuels
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 16
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Author#StopTheMoneyPipeline
Location Details
Online via Zoom
30 FEET HIGH SLIDE SHOW PROJECTION PROTEST AGAINST CHASE

We’re also hosting an online sign making party today at 11am PT to make it easy for folks to collaborate and make signs together which will be turned into a slide show protest.

WHEN: Art/Sign making on Saturday, May 16 @ 11 AM

WHERE: Zoom: https://350org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvd-uorDkvHtXKO8bAwzousq74-u3tZblW?emci=aa0fe57b-8f94-ea11-86e9-00155d03b5dd

SIGN TOOL KIT: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LxRBNk610OpB2sAx86zVa9dzjJDK1itclRFgfrHhZM0/edit
___________________________________________________________

Monday night, May 18th, Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will get a big surprise right across the street from his home: we’re going to project hundreds of 30 feet high images of activists like you holding signs demanding that Chase stop funding climate disaster.

We need to take bold action now before Chase’s biggest meeting of the year this coming Tuesday. The more photos we project the more powerful our message will be. It only takes a minute to make a sign and snap a photo of it — and in this case the impact really is about volume.

JP Morgan Chase is the world’s number one banker of fossil fuels. It has dumped over $268 billion into coal, oil and gas since 2016. Annual general meetings like the one Chase is holding on Tuesday are key moments to hold these companies accountable.

Usually we hold actions outside (and inside) annual general meetings like the one on Tuesday — but with everything moving online because of COVID-19, community and Indigenous leaders can’t be there to speak directly to leadership. Worse, at many corporate meetings we’re seeing digital platforms used to silence or sideline questions. That’s why it’s so crucial we take bold action together now.
__________________________________________________________

Webinar/Teach-in: People’s Assembly on BlackRock

Chase isn’t the only major fossil fuel financier holding their annual general meeting next week — asset manager Blackrock is holding theirs on Thursday, May 21st.

That’s why on Wednesday, May 20th between the two meetings, we’re joining the People’s Assembly on BlackRock to hear Indigenous and frontline leaders, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and writer/climate activist Bill McKibben, artists and campaigners discuss solutions to BlackRock’s big climate and human rights problems.

Register for the People’s Assembly on Blackrock here:

https://www.blackrocksbigproblem.com/peoples-assembly-on-blackrock
stop_pipeline.png
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 16th, 2020 9:29 AM
§DUE SUN. May 17: Photos of Activists w/ Signs Against Chase & Fossil Fuel Funding
by #StopTheMoneyPipeline
Saturday May 16th, 2020 11:38 AM
sm_chase2.jpg
original image (962x1600)
Do you have a message that you would like Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, to see? Then follow the three simple steps to take action with us! We’ll project it so that Jamie Dimon can see it from his bedroom window.

STEP #1: MAKE A SIGN WITH A MESSAGE TO CHASE CEO JAMIE DIMON

Pro sign-making tips!

BIG, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL SIGNS PLEASE!
--Imagine you’re going to a protest - make your beautiful artful, protest sign!
--Use marker pens and paint brushes ― not pencils!
--Make it colorful and artful! Get creative!

Start your message with the words “Jamie Dimon -”

Example messages for your sign!

Jamie Dimon - Stop funding climate chaos

Jamie Dimon - Bankroll people and planet. Not polluters!

Jamie Dimon - People are more important than money

Jamie Dimon - Stop funding climate disaster!

STEP #2: TAKE A PHOTO OF YOURSELF HOLDING YOUR SIGN

Pro photography tips!

--Vertical photos = better than horizontal photos!
--Avoid clutter in the background
--Take your photos against a clear background ― a white or dark wall is great
--Save the photo as a JPEG and PNG file
--Brighter = better. Make sure photos are well-lit. Use a flash if necessary!

STEP #3: EMAIL US YOUR PHOTO!

Send us your photo, and we’ll make sure that Jamie Dimon sees it!

Email your photo as a JPEG or PNG to: photos [at] stopthemoneypipeline.com

We will be projecting hundreds of photos onto a thirty-foot wall right across the street from Jamie Dimon’s house! Make sure that yours is one of them!

Please send your photos no later than Sunday, May 17th
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LxRBNk...
