



We’re also hosting an online sign making party today at 11am PT to make it easy for folks to collaborate and make signs together which will be turned into a slide show protest.



WHEN: Art/Sign making on Saturday, May 16 @ 11 AM



WHERE: Zoom:



SIGN TOOL KIT:

Monday night, May 18th, Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will get a big surprise right across the street from his home: we’re going to project hundreds of 30 feet high images of activists like you holding signs demanding that Chase stop funding climate disaster.



We need to take bold action now before Chase’s biggest meeting of the year this coming Tuesday. The more photos we project the more powerful our message will be. It only takes a minute to make a sign and snap a photo of it — and in this case the impact really is about volume.



JP Morgan Chase is the world’s number one banker of fossil fuels. It has dumped over $268 billion into coal, oil and gas since 2016. Annual general meetings like the one Chase is holding on Tuesday are key moments to hold these companies accountable.



Usually we hold actions outside (and inside) annual general meetings like the one on Tuesday — but with everything moving online because of COVID-19, community and Indigenous leaders can’t be there to speak directly to leadership. Worse, at many corporate meetings we’re seeing digital platforms used to silence or sideline questions. That’s why it’s so crucial we take bold action together now.

Webinar/Teach-in: People’s Assembly on BlackRock



Chase isn’t the only major fossil fuel financier holding their annual general meeting next week — asset manager Blackrock is holding theirs on Thursday, May 21st.



That’s why on Wednesday, May 20th between the two meetings, we’re joining the People’s Assembly on BlackRock to hear Indigenous and frontline leaders, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and writer/climate activist Bill McKibben, artists and campaigners discuss solutions to BlackRock’s big climate and human rights problems.



Register for the People’s Assembly on Blackrock here:



https://www.blackrocksbigproblem.com/peoples-assembly-on-blackrock

