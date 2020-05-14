top
Related Categories: California | LGBTI / Queer
Connecting Community: COVID & the LGBTQIA Community (10am & 1pm WM)
Date Thursday May 21
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Location Details
Online via Zoom
WOMEN'S MARCH: Connecting Community: COVID & the LGBTQIA Community

SPEAKER: John Erickson, Ph.D. https://www.facebook.com/JohnEricksonWeHo/

When: Thursday, May 21 @ 10 AM PT & 1 PM PT (your choice of session)

Where: Online via Zoom

Host: Women's March Foundation

The COVID-19 crisis has affected everyone and every community in the country, but one thing we know as progressive activists is that every community is not affected in the same way. Communities that are already being marginalized and on the front lines of culture war attacks experience each new crisis in unique ways -- with unique challenges and difficulties, and unique coping mechanisms shared within vibrant and thriving communities.

That’s why we’re excited for the next session of Connecting Community discussing COVID-19 and the LGBTQIA Community. And we’ll be joined by feminist, activist, and queer community leader John Erickson, Ph.D.!

Join us next Thursday at 10am and 1pm Pacific Time for Connecting Community with a chance to talk about how the COVID-19 crisis is affected the queer community.

Registration is required, so sign up now! RSVP to one of the sessions below:

10 AM PT session:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJckfuGorDIqGdz5cdI82g-KLxVvnmw9I6La?link_id=1&can_id=f2dac850992c383cdf3b1a87db7f8c45&source=email-covid-the-lgbtqia-community-with-john-erickson&email_referrer=email_802799&email_subject=covid-the-lgbtqia-community-with-dr-john-erickson

1 PM PT session:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJApdu6opzopHtD83weZAEBHXHAuhmqDBoW_?link_id=3&can_id=f2dac850992c383cdf3b1a87db7f8c45&source=email-covid-the-lgbtqia-community-with-john-erickson&email_referrer=email_802799&email_subject=covid-the-lgbtqia-community-with-dr-john-erickson
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 14th, 2020 4:07 PM
