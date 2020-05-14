10:00 AM - 10:00 AM





SPEAKER: John Erickson, Ph.D.



When: Thursday, May 21 @ 10 AM PT & 1 PM PT (your choice of session)



Where: Online via Zoom



Host: Women's March Foundation



The COVID-19 crisis has affected everyone and every community in the country, but one thing we know as progressive activists is that every community is not affected in the same way. Communities that are already being marginalized and on the front lines of culture war attacks experience each new crisis in unique ways -- with unique challenges and difficulties, and unique coping mechanisms shared within vibrant and thriving communities.



That’s why we’re excited for the next session of Connecting Community discussing COVID-19 and the LGBTQIA Community. And we’ll be joined by feminist, activist, and queer community leader John Erickson, Ph.D.!



Join us next Thursday at 10am and 1pm Pacific Time for Connecting Community with a chance to talk about how the COVID-19 crisis is affected the queer community.



Registration is required, so sign up now! RSVP to one of the sessions below:



10 AM PT session:



1 PM PT session:



