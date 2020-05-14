WEBINAR for ACTION: Dump Climate Denier Lee Raymond Actionar
Thursday 5/14/20 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT we’re hosting an actionar (webinar for action) to pressure Chase to finish dumping climate denier and former ExxonMobil CEO, Lee Raymond.
Two weeks ago they demoted him from serving as lead independent director — now it’s time to finish the job and remove him from the board entirely.
We have just under two weeks until the JPMorgan Chase shareholder meeting when Lee Raymond faces a vote on his renomination to the board. Even though he’ll be demoted from Lead Independent Director by the end of summer, he will still be on the board. Unacceptable!
Let’s keep driving pressure on the big three asset managers to vote Lee Raymond off the board for good.
Read more on Lee Raymond: https://www.blackrocksbigproblem.com/meet-lee-raymond
ORGANIZERS:
Stop the Money Pipeline
Unfriend Fossil Fuels
Rainforest Action Network
Friends of the Earth U.S.
New York Communities for Change
|Date
|Thursday May 14
|Time
|1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|#StopTheMoneyPipeline and others
|Location Details
|
Online via Zoom
Register now: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsfu6grzkrG9BKn-nueHHbOJCCFNTn5W4B
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9/d...
