Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
#Stop the Money Pipeline: Dump Climate Denier Lee Raymond from Chase Actionar
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 14
Time 1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/Author#StopTheMoneyPipeline and others
Location Details
Online via Zoom

Register now: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsfu6grzkrG9BKn-nueHHbOJCCFNTn5W4B
WEBINAR for ACTION: Dump Climate Denier Lee Raymond Actionar

Thursday 5/14/20 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT we’re hosting an actionar (webinar for action) to pressure Chase to finish dumping climate denier and former ExxonMobil CEO, Lee Raymond.

Two weeks ago they demoted him from serving as lead independent director — now it’s time to finish the job and remove him from the board entirely.

We have just under two weeks until the JPMorgan Chase shareholder meeting when Lee Raymond faces a vote on his renomination to the board. Even though he’ll be demoted from Lead Independent Director by the end of summer, he will still be on the board. Unacceptable!

Let’s keep driving pressure on the big three asset managers to vote Lee Raymond off the board for good.

Read more on Lee Raymond: https://www.blackrocksbigproblem.com/meet-lee-raymond

ORGANIZERS:

Stop the Money Pipeline
Unfriend Fossil Fuels
Rainforest Action Network
Friends of the Earth U.S.
New York Communities for Change
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9/d...

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 14th, 2020 10:05 AM
