Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
U.S. Sanctions: The Weaponization of the Global Financial System
Date Sunday May 17
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorInstitute for the Critical Study of Society
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Location Details
Zoom Meeting ID: 873 3950 1810
Password: 795705
Join Zoom meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87339501810?pwd=cXJtNkwzYTBUUjI3eEphOW1BejZhZz09
Call in: +1 669-900-9128
Look up int’l numbers: https://zoom.us/u/kcOFhaNgyn
A talk by Sharat G. Lin

While wars have historically been fought with soldiers and guns, the sole superpower has realized its monopoly ability to wage financial war through sanctions and embargoes against its perceived enemies around the world, such as Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, China, Syria, Gaza, and many others. How and why does the United States alone exercise this extraterritorial power to such devastating effect?

Dr. Sharat G. Lin has written and lectured on global political economy, public health, labor migration, social movements, and the arts of protest. He is with the San José Peace and Justice Center and the Initiative for Equality.

Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library is sponsored by the Institute for the Critical Study of Society
For more event information: https://icssmarx.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 13th, 2020 9:39 PM
