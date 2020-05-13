



WHEN: May 19 at noon PT (3 PM ET)



Where: Zoom



Hosts: Poor People's Campaign & Climate Reality Project



As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to expose the existing injustices of our society, we’re partnering with the Poor People’s Campaign to ensure that every voice is heard.



The only way to solve the climate crisis is by working together. And to build a winning coalition, we need to understand how this crisis intersects with social inequities like racial discrimination, poverty, and environmental injustice.



We’ll hear from the Poor People’s Campaign Co-Chairs Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and Dr. Liz Theoharis, as well as Dr. Robert Bullard, Climate Reality board member, Texas Southern University distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy, and to many, the “father of environmental justice.”



The webinar will highlight the history of the Poor People’s Campaign, the intersection of climate and environmental justice, and the upcoming digital Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington on June 20, 2020.



We hope you can join us! We’ll work to send out a recording of the webinar, so please RSVP even if you cannot attend but are interested in learning more.



Poor People's Campaign:



