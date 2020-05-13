The #PoorPeoplesCampaign is calling for everyone to, “Stay in Place. Stay Alive. Organize!
And Don’t Believe the Lies!”
Join our next #COVID19 Town Hall on Thursday 5/14/2020 at 5 PM PT, in partnership w/ @MoveOn featuring:
--Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II @RevDrBarber
--Rev Dr Liz Theoharis @liztheo
--Dr. Mary T. Bassett @DrMaryTBassett
& MORE!
Watch:
Poor People's Campaign: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc
MoveOn: https://www.facebook.com/moveon/
|We Can't Go Back to Normal: A Moral Respnse to Coronavirus Town Hall (PPC)
|Date
|Thursday May 14
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Poor People's Campaign & MoveOn
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://twitter.com/UniteThePoor/status/12...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 13th, 2020 5:28 PM
