From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Related Categories:

Speak out against oil drilling in Brentwood by The hills are alive

Wednesday May 13th, 2020 11:27 AM

Powerdrive Oil & Gas Company, LLC has submitted an application to drill for oil on agriculturally zoned land in unincorporated Brentwood. Contra Costa County officials have made an preliminary determination against requiring an EIR (Environment Impact Report).