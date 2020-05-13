Links to coronavirus information:(LC)>>>>>>>Alameda County COVID-19 cases May 7, 2020CDC Covid-19 casesCovid-19 cases across the nationMap by county across the nationCovid-19 case by county in CaliforniaGOV coronavirus linksCoronavirus COVID-19 - CDCCoronavirus gov>>>>>>

by Lynda Carson Wednesday May 13th, 2020 3:03 AM

§ Note: 50 inmates have died from Covid-19 in federal prison by Lynda Carson

Wednesday May 13th, 2020 3:30 AM

Note: 50 inmates have died from Covid-19 in federal prison



It is worth noting that as of May 12, 2020, that 50 inmates have died in federal prisons as a result of Covid-19.



-Lynda Carson



