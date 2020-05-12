ACLU of California Legislative Webinar



Find out what the ACLU is doing to protect civil rights and civil liberties during the pandemic and how you can get involved to help build power in your community!



When: Wednesday, May 20 @ 5:30 PM PT



RSVP: Zoom link provided upon registration (go to link at bottom of page)



When we started the year, we expected to organize for legislation that would create better lives for people in our communities and secure civil rights and civil liberties for all. We could never have anticipated how our lives, our economy, and our politics would be disrupted by this pandemic.



Today, more than before, the connections between us as people and the organizing work we'll do together are critical. Our work together will not take a pause.



Join us on Wednesday, May 20, for our first statewide legislative webinar to hear how COVID-19 has impacted the legislative process, learn about the bills we are pushing, and how you can get involved to make change and build power in your community during the pandemic. For more event information: https://action.aclu.org/webform/legislativ...

