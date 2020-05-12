top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 5/20/2020
ACLU of California Legislative Webinar: COVID-19, Current Bills, & Building Community
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 20
Time 5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorACLU Northern California
Location Details
Online via Zoom
ACLU of California Legislative Webinar

Find out what the ACLU is doing to protect civil rights and civil liberties during the pandemic and how you can get involved to help build power in your community!

When: Wednesday, May 20 @ 5:30 PM PT

RSVP: Zoom link provided upon registration (go to link at bottom of page)

When we started the year, we expected to organize for legislation that would create better lives for people in our communities and secure civil rights and civil liberties for all. We could never have anticipated how our lives, our economy, and our politics would be disrupted by this pandemic.

Today, more than before, the connections between us as people and the organizing work we'll do together are critical. Our work together will not take a pause.

Join us on Wednesday, May 20, for our first statewide legislative webinar to hear how COVID-19 has impacted the legislative process, learn about the bills we are pushing, and how you can get involved to make change and build power in your community during the pandemic.
5e947c1e35964.png
For more event information: https://action.aclu.org/webform/legislativ...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 12th, 2020 8:41 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code