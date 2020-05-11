



From healthcare providers to grocery clerks, to utility workers, people staffing essential services are being asked to sacrifice safety to reduce costs and protect profits. But there's more than enough wealth to provide the equipment, procedures, and distancing necessary to stop COVID-19 and all other workplace hazards.

Hear San Francisco Water Department plumber Amy Gray-Schlink and Amazon-Whole Foods shopper Sam Rubin describe efforts to fight for worker protections at their jobs, and what it will take to win. Add your examples and ideas in the discussion that will follow.

Sunday, May 17, 2020, 1 pm

Virtual meeting via Zoom and phone

