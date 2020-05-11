top
Nuclear Weapons: Stopping the War That No One Wants (livestream)
Date Wednesday May 20
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
Reducing Nuclear Weapons: Stopping the War That No One Wants

When: Wed, May 20 @ 2:00 PM PT

Where: Online via livestream

Cost: Livestream link "ticket": $15 + fee for members; $20 + fee for non-members

RSVP at link at very bottom of page

The ongoing pandemic has shown us what indiscriminate worldwide destruction looks like.
A nuclear war would do infinitely more damage in a shorter time and recovery, if possible at all, would take years.

Russia says it’s created hypersonic weapons. Kim Jung Un refuses to give up his nuclear program. Iran is enriching uranium. The current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) expires in February 2021.

Join a seasoned panel to discuss what the United States and others can do at this crucial point in history to reduce weapons and decrease the chances of a devastating nuclear war.

PANELISTS:

Izumi Nakamitsu
Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, United Nations

Jerry Brown
Former Governor of California; co-author of "Why the World is Closer Than Ever to Doomsday", op-ed CNN, January 24, 2020

Rose Gottemoeller
Former Deputy Secretary General, NATO, October 2016 to October 2019

William J. Perry
Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, President William Clinton Administration; Founder of the William J. Perry Project to end nuclear weapons (https://www.wjperryproject.org/);
co-author of "Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons", op-ed WSJ, 2007

George Shultz
Former U.S. Secretary of State, co-author of "Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons",
op-ed WSJ, 2007

MODERATOR:

Dr. Gloria Duffy
President and CEO, The Commonwealth Club
_____________________________________________________________

REF. LINKS:

"Why the World is Closer Than Ever to Doomsday", op-ed CNN, January 24, 2020
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/24/opinions/doomsday-clock-emergency-moon-robinson-brown-perry

"Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons", op-ed WSJ, 2007
https://media.nti.org/pdfs/NSP_op-eds_final_.pdf
nuclear-weapons-free-zone.jpg
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Monday May 11th, 2020 1:30 PM
OP-ED: Budgeting COVID-19 Response over Funding Nuclear WeaponsCommon DreamsMonday May 11th, 2020 2:51 PM
OP-ED: COVID-19 and Nuclear Weapons: Eradication is BestCommon DreamsMonday May 11th, 2020 2:34 PM
