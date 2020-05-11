Reducing Nuclear Weapons: Stopping the War That No One Wants
When: Wed, May 20 @ 2:00 PM PT
Where: Online via livestream
Cost: Livestream link "ticket": $15 + fee for members; $20 + fee for non-members
RSVP at link at very bottom of page
The ongoing pandemic has shown us what indiscriminate worldwide destruction looks like.
A nuclear war would do infinitely more damage in a shorter time and recovery, if possible at all, would take years.
Russia says it’s created hypersonic weapons. Kim Jung Un refuses to give up his nuclear program. Iran is enriching uranium. The current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) expires in February 2021.
Join a seasoned panel to discuss what the United States and others can do at this crucial point in history to reduce weapons and decrease the chances of a devastating nuclear war.
PANELISTS:
Izumi Nakamitsu
Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, United Nations
Jerry Brown
Former Governor of California; co-author of "Why the World is Closer Than Ever to Doomsday", op-ed CNN, January 24, 2020
Rose Gottemoeller
Former Deputy Secretary General, NATO, October 2016 to October 2019
William J. Perry
Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, President William Clinton Administration; Founder of the William J. Perry Project to end nuclear weapons (https://www.wjperryproject.org/);
co-author of "Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons", op-ed WSJ, 2007
George Shultz
Former U.S. Secretary of State, co-author of "Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons",
op-ed WSJ, 2007
MODERATOR:
Dr. Gloria Duffy
President and CEO, The Commonwealth Club
_____________________________________________________________
REF. LINKS:
"Why the World is Closer Than Ever to Doomsday", op-ed CNN, January 24, 2020
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/24/opinions/doomsday-clock-emergency-moon-robinson-brown-perry
"Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons", op-ed WSJ, 2007
https://media.nti.org/pdfs/NSP_op-eds_final_.pdf
View events for the week of 5/20/2020
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Nuclear Weapons: Stopping the War That No One Wants (livestream)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday May 20
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|The Commonwealth Club
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...
Added to the calendar on Monday May 11th, 2020 1:30 PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.