



When: Wed, May 20 @ 2:00 PM PT



Where: Online via livestream



Cost: Livestream link "ticket": $15 + fee for members; $20 + fee for non-members



RSVP at link at very bottom of page



The ongoing pandemic has shown us what indiscriminate worldwide destruction looks like.

A nuclear war would do infinitely more damage in a shorter time and recovery, if possible at all, would take years.



Russia says it’s created hypersonic weapons. Kim Jung Un refuses to give up his nuclear program. Iran is enriching uranium. The current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) expires in February 2021.



Join a seasoned panel to discuss what the United States and others can do at this crucial point in history to reduce weapons and decrease the chances of a devastating nuclear war.



PANELISTS:



Izumi Nakamitsu

Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, United Nations



Jerry Brown

Former Governor of California; co-author of "Why the World is Closer Than Ever to Doomsday", op-ed CNN, January 24, 2020



Rose Gottemoeller

Former Deputy Secretary General, NATO, October 2016 to October 2019



William J. Perry

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, President William Clinton Administration; Founder of the William J. Perry Project to end nuclear weapons (

co-author of "Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons", op-ed WSJ, 2007



George Shultz

Former U.S. Secretary of State, co-author of "Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons",

op-ed WSJ, 2007



MODERATOR:



Dr. Gloria Duffy

President and CEO, The Commonwealth Club

_____________________________________________________________



REF. LINKS:



"Why the World is Closer Than Ever to Doomsday", op-ed CNN, January 24, 2020

https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/24/opinions/doomsday-clock-emergency-moon-robinson-brown-perry



"Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons", op-ed WSJ, 2007

https://media.nti.org/pdfs/NSP_op-eds_final_.pdf Reducing Nuclear Weapons: Stopping the War That No One WantsWhen: Wed, May 20 @ 2:00 PM PTWhere: Online via livestreamCost: Livestream link "ticket": $15 + fee for members; $20 + fee for non-membersRSVP at link at very bottom of pageThe ongoing pandemic has shown us what indiscriminate worldwide destruction looks like.A nuclear war would do infinitely more damage in a shorter time and recovery, if possible at all, would take years.Russia says it’s created hypersonic weapons. Kim Jung Un refuses to give up his nuclear program. Iran is enriching uranium. The current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) expires in February 2021.Join a seasoned panel to discuss what the United States and others can do at this crucial point in history to reduce weapons and decrease the chances of a devastating nuclear war.PANELISTS:Izumi NakamitsuUnder-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, United NationsJerry BrownFormer Governor of California; co-author of "Why the World is Closer Than Ever to Doomsday", op-ed CNN, January 24, 2020Rose GottemoellerFormer Deputy Secretary General, NATO, October 2016 to October 2019William J. PerryFormer U.S. Secretary of Defense, President William Clinton Administration; Founder of the William J. Perry Project to end nuclear weapons ( https://www.wjperryproject.org/ );co-author of "Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons", op-ed WSJ, 2007George ShultzFormer U.S. Secretary of State, co-author of "Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons",op-ed WSJ, 2007MODERATOR:Dr. Gloria DuffyPresident and CEO, The Commonwealth Club_____________________________________________________________REF. LINKS:"Why the World is Closer Than Ever to Doomsday", op-ed CNN, January 24, 2020"Toward a World Without Nuclear Weapons", op-ed WSJ, 2007 For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Monday May 11th, 2020 1:30 PM