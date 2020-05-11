Name and Gender Marker ID Clinic
When: May 14, 2020 5 PM - 8 PM PDT
Where: Remotely; please make an appointment
Free assistance with legal name and gender marker updates for TGI people in California.
Get your paperwork ready to submit when the courts re-open!
The clinic will be conducted remotely. E-mail alex [at] tgijp.org or leave a message at
(415) 439-0397 to sign up for a time slot**
**The number of clinic appointments are limited.
