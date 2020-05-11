



When: May 14, 2020 5 PM - 8 PM PDT



Where: Remotely; please make an appointment



Free assistance with legal name and gender marker updates for TGI people in California.

Get your paperwork ready to submit when the courts re-open!



The clinic will be conducted remotely. E-mail

(415) 439-0397‬ to sign up for a time slot**



