WHAT DOES POLITICS DEMAND of BLACK WOMEN?



Join San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Emerge California Executive Director Kimberly Ellis, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, and Akonadi Foundation President Lateefah Simon, in conversation with SF Pride President Carolyn Wysinger.



WHEN: Friday, May 29 @ 11:30 AM PT



WHERE: Online via livestream



RSVP: This is an online-only program; please register to receive link to live stream

Against the backdrop of Senator Kamala Harris’ historic run for president of the United States, The New York Times asked the question “What does this country demand of Black women in politics?”



In this discussion, we will dive into the subject with a powerhouse panel of Black women officials and strategists. The conversation will explore the expectations and demands of Black women who take the step into public service.



What makes the journey so unique? What makes it challenging and what it will take to clear the final hurdle into the White House?



SPEAKERS:



Barbara Lee

U.S. Representative (D-CA 13th District)



London Breed

Mayor of the City and County of San Francisco



Kimberly Ellis

Former Executive Director, Emerge California



Lateefah Simon

President, Akonadi Foundation; President, Board of Directors, BART



MODERATOR:



Carolyn Wysinger

Board President, San Francisco Pride; Host, "The C-Dubb Show" Podcast



HOST: The Commonwealth Club (non-profit)



For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

