WHAT DOES POLITICS DEMAND of BLACK WOMEN?
Join San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Emerge California Executive Director Kimberly Ellis, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, and Akonadi Foundation President Lateefah Simon, in conversation with SF Pride President Carolyn Wysinger.
WHEN: Friday, May 29 @ 11:30 AM PT
WHERE: Online via livestream
Against the backdrop of Senator Kamala Harris’ historic run for president of the United States, The New York Times asked the question “What does this country demand of Black women in politics?”
In this discussion, we will dive into the subject with a powerhouse panel of Black women officials and strategists. The conversation will explore the expectations and demands of Black women who take the step into public service.
What makes the journey so unique? What makes it challenging and what it will take to clear the final hurdle into the White House?
SPEAKERS:
Barbara Lee
U.S. Representative (D-CA 13th District)
London Breed
Mayor of the City and County of San Francisco
Kimberly Ellis
Former Executive Director, Emerge California
Lateefah Simon
President, Akonadi Foundation; President, Board of Directors, BART
MODERATOR:
Carolyn Wysinger
Board President, San Francisco Pride; Host, "The C-Dubb Show" Podcast
