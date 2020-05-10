



We're proud to announce a virtual conversation between former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and our very own Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson to discuss the road to November 2020!



WHERE: Online



WHEN: Tues. May 12 @ 2 PM PT (5 PM ET)



RSVP to PP here:



(PLEASE NOTE: Membership is FREE. This event will stream exclusively to Planned Parenthood Action Fund members/supporters via a sent link)

_________________________________________________________



Sexual and reproductive needs don't go away during a pandemic — and neither does the fight for our rights and freedoms.



Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and Planned Parenthood Action Fund Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson will discuss threats to reproductive rights and other critical issues leading up to the 2020 election.



There will be a conversation between panelists followed by Q&A — bring your questions and join us for what is sure to be a riveting conversation.

_________________________________________________________



HOST: Planned Parenthood Action



Politicians are exploiting the fear and urgency of this pandemic to push their political agenda to ban abortion. It’s inhumane and it’s unconstitutional. But it's happening.



No matter what, Planned Parenthood won’t stop fighting for you. Fight with us if you believe abortion access is ESSENTIAL — now and always.



We’re Here With You — and We’re Fighting Back



https://www.plannedparenthoodaction.org/

_________________________________________________________



#WEDECIDE2020



Take the #WeDecide2020 pledge to be a voter who supports access to reproductive health care:



https://www.weareplannedparenthoodvotes.org/onlineactions/OdyMBYe0nUWmLs5UAS71zw2 WHAT'S AT STAKE IN 2020: A Conversation with former Sec. Julian CastroWe're proud to announce a virtual conversation between former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and our very own Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson to discuss the road to November 2020!WHERE: OnlineWHEN: Tues. May 12 @ 2 PM PT (5 PM ET)RSVP to PP here: https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/event/272044/ (PLEASE NOTE: Membership is FREE. This event will stream exclusively to Planned Parenthood Action Fund members/supporters via a sent link)_________________________________________________________Sexual and reproductive needs don't go away during a pandemic — and neither does the fight for our rights and freedoms.Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and Planned Parenthood Action Fund Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson will discuss threats to reproductive rights and other critical issues leading up to the 2020 election.There will be a conversation between panelists followed by Q&A — bring your questions and join us for what is sure to be a riveting conversation._________________________________________________________HOST: Planned Parenthood ActionPoliticians are exploiting the fear and urgency of this pandemic to push their political agenda to ban abortion. It’s inhumane and it’s unconstitutional. But it's happening.No matter what, Planned Parenthood won’t stop fighting for you. Fight with us if you believe abortion access is ESSENTIAL — now and always.We’re Here With You — and We’re Fighting Back_________________________________________________________#WEDECIDE2020Take the #WeDecide2020 pledge to be a voter who supports access to reproductive health care: For more event information: https://twitter.com/alexismcgill/status/12...

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 10th, 2020 2:54 PM