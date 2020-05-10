top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 5/12/2020
Planned Parenthood: What's at Stake in 2020 Talk w/ former Sec. Julian Castro
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 12
Time 2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorPlanned Parenthood Action
Location Details
Online
WHAT'S AT STAKE IN 2020: A Conversation with former Sec. Julian Castro

We're proud to announce a virtual conversation between former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and our very own Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson to discuss the road to November 2020!

WHERE: Online

WHEN: Tues. May 12 @ 2 PM PT (5 PM ET)

RSVP to PP here: https://www.mobilize.us/ppaf/event/272044/

(PLEASE NOTE: Membership is FREE. This event will stream exclusively to Planned Parenthood Action Fund members/supporters via a sent link)
_________________________________________________________

Sexual and reproductive needs don't go away during a pandemic — and neither does the fight for our rights and freedoms.

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and Planned Parenthood Action Fund Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson will discuss threats to reproductive rights and other critical issues leading up to the 2020 election.

There will be a conversation between panelists followed by Q&A — bring your questions and join us for what is sure to be a riveting conversation.
_________________________________________________________

HOST: Planned Parenthood Action

Politicians are exploiting the fear and urgency of this pandemic to push their political agenda to ban abortion. It’s inhumane and it’s unconstitutional. But it's happening.

No matter what, Planned Parenthood won’t stop fighting for you. Fight with us if you believe abortion access is ESSENTIAL — now and always.

We’re Here With You — and We’re Fighting Back

https://www.plannedparenthoodaction.org/
_________________________________________________________

#WEDECIDE2020

Take the #WeDecide2020 pledge to be a voter who supports access to reproductive health care:

https://www.weareplannedparenthoodvotes.org/onlineactions/OdyMBYe0nUWmLs5UAS71zw2
sm_castro.jpg
original image (960x960)
For more event information: https://twitter.com/alexismcgill/status/12...

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 10th, 2020 2:54 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code