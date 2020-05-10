WHAT'S AT STAKE IN 2020: A Conversation with former Sec. Julian Castro
We're proud to announce a virtual conversation between former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and our very own Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson to discuss the road to November 2020!
WHERE: Online
WHEN: Tues. May 12 @ 2 PM PT (5 PM ET)
RSVP to PP here:
(PLEASE NOTE: Membership is FREE. This event will stream exclusively to Planned Parenthood Action Fund members/supporters via a sent link)
_________________________________________________________
Sexual and reproductive needs don't go away during a pandemic — and neither does the fight for our rights and freedoms.
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and Planned Parenthood Action Fund Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson will discuss threats to reproductive rights and other critical issues leading up to the 2020 election.
There will be a conversation between panelists followed by Q&A — bring your questions and join us for what is sure to be a riveting conversation.
_________________________________________________________
HOST: Planned Parenthood Action
Politicians are exploiting the fear and urgency of this pandemic to push their political agenda to ban abortion. It’s inhumane and it’s unconstitutional. But it's happening.
No matter what, Planned Parenthood won’t stop fighting for you. Fight with us if you believe abortion access is ESSENTIAL — now and always.
We’re Here With You — and We’re Fighting Back
_________________________________________________________
#WEDECIDE2020
Take the #WeDecide2020 pledge to be a voter who supports access to reproductive health care:
