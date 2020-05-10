The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the nature of the capitalist system for all to see. It has revealed the vulnerability of the poorest people in society. It has shown clearly who is essential to our health and well being, and who is not. As the pandemic impacts societies across the globe, it gives us a glimpse of what massive climate disruption could also bring. The choice in front of us is clear – we have to organize our forces to save ourselves and life on our planet.



Join us for a discussion with Mike Davis, activist, professor and author of many books and articles about the impact of capitalism on the lives of working people and on the planet. As always, you will have an opportunity to ask questions and share your experiences from your workplace and community. For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/townhall-da...

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 10th, 2020 2:19 PM