The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the nature of the capitalist system for all to see. It has revealed the vulnerability of the poorest people in society. It has shown clearly who is essential to our health and well being, and who is not. As the pandemic impacts societies across the globe, it gives us a glimpse of what massive climate disruption could also bring. The choice in front of us is clear – we have to organize our forces to save ourselves and life on our planet.
Join us for a discussion with Mike Davis, activist, professor and author of many books and articles about the impact of capitalism on the lives of working people and on the planet. As always, you will have an opportunity to ask questions and share your experiences from your workplace and community.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 5/16/2020
|COVID-19: Global Pandemic & Climate Disruption With Mike Davis
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 16
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Speak Out Now
|Location Details
|Online Zoom meeting, see details here: https://speakoutsocialists.org/townhall-davis-5-16/
|
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/townhall-da...
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 10th, 2020 2:19 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network