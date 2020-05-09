12:00 AM - 12:00 AM





When: Weekend of Fri. June 5 - Sun. June 7, 2020



Where: Online using social media



Organizers: Everytown for Gun Safety & Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America



More info:



Join the millions of Americans who will #WearOrange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day (first Friday in June) to honor victims and survivors of gun violence and show support for common-sense solutions to the gun violence crisis.



Wear orange wherever you are, then share why you are wearing orange—along with a photo—on social media. Be sure to include the #WearOrange hashtag!



Why #WearOrange?



The “Wear Orange” campaign was inspired by a group of Chicago teens that asked classmates to commemorate the life of their friend, 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed one week after marching in President Obama’s second inaugural parade – by wearing orange, a color that hunters use to protect themselves in the woods.



What started in their high school has grown into a national movement, elevating orange as a symbol for the value of human life – and a way to visibly honor the 88 Americans lives cut short by gun violence every day, plus the countless survivors forever altered by shootings

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 9th, 2020 6:38 PM