Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
#WearOrange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day 2020 (virtual)
Date Friday June 05
Time 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMoms Demand Action & Everytown for Gunsafety
Location Details
Social media
VIRTUAL: National Gun Violence Awareness Day 2020

When: Weekend of Fri. June 5 - Sun. June 7, 2020

Where: Online using social media

Organizers: Everytown for Gun Safety & Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

More info: https://wearorange.org/

Join the millions of Americans who will #WearOrange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day (first Friday in June) to honor victims and survivors of gun violence and show support for common-sense solutions to the gun violence crisis.

Wear orange wherever you are, then share why you are wearing orange—along with a photo—on social media. Be sure to include the #WearOrange hashtag!

Why #WearOrange?

The “Wear Orange” campaign was inspired by a group of Chicago teens that asked classmates to commemorate the life of their friend, 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed one week after marching in President Obama’s second inaugural parade – by wearing orange, a color that hunters use to protect themselves in the woods.

What started in their high school has grown into a national movement, elevating orange as a symbol for the value of human life – and a way to visibly honor the 88 Americans lives cut short by gun violence every day, plus the countless survivors forever altered by shootings
each year.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2176311994...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 9th, 2020 6:38 PM
