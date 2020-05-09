From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Swing Left SF May Meeting with Dan Pfeiffer and Cecilia Munoz
|Date
|Tuesday May 19
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Swing Left San Francisco
|Location Details
|Zoom
|
For more event information: http://t.ly/LrZj
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 9th, 2020 2:58 PM
