How to Access Health Care Amid COVID-19 & Latinx Communities



SPEAKER: Maria Teresa Kumar, President of Voto Latino



HOST: Alexis McGill Johnson, Acting President of Planned Parenthood Action Fund



Join us LIVE Monday, May 11 on Instagram (@PPact) to hear @alexismcgill and @MariaTeresa1 of @votolatino discuss how Planned Parenthood is expanding sexual and reproductive health care in Latinx communities during the #COVID19 pandemic.



When: Monday, May 11, 2020 @ 2:30 PM PT (5:30 PM ET)



Where: Online via Instagram Live @PPact

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 9th, 2020 2:41 PM