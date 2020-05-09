How to Access Health Care Amid COVID-19 & Latinx Communities
SPEAKER: Maria Teresa Kumar, President of Voto Latino
HOST: Alexis McGill Johnson, Acting President of Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Join us LIVE Monday, May 11 on Instagram (@PPact) to hear @alexismcgill and @MariaTeresa1 of @votolatino discuss how Planned Parenthood is expanding sexual and reproductive health care in Latinx communities during the #COVID19 pandemic.
When: Monday, May 11, 2020 @ 2:30 PM PT (5:30 PM ET)
Where: Online via Instagram Live @PPact
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Latinx Communities & Accessing Reproductive Health Care During COVID-19
|Date
|Monday May 11
|Time
|2:30 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Planned Parenthood Action Fund & Voto Latino
|Location Details
|Online via Instagram livestream
For more event information: https://twitter.com/PPact/status/125883601...
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 9th, 2020 2:41 PM
► ▼ IMC Network