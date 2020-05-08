Sun, May 10, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm



The Bernie Sanders Movement, Its Historical Antecedents, and Its Legacy



Bernie Sanders has suspended, but not dismantled, his campaign for POTUS. We will examine the impact of the movement that was led by Bernie Sanders on US politics and its historical antecedents. Eugene E Ruyle will review the past two centuries of the struggle for socialism in America, from Robert Owen to the New Left and MLK, taking us up to the present. Roger Harris will follow with an examination of the substantial contributions made by Sanders and the extraordinary obstacles imposed by the Democratic National Committee and by extension by the capitalist state. Also, to be addressed is the nature of the various movements calling themselves socialist and, in particular, what kind of “socialism” is represented by the Sanders phenomenon. Open discussion will follow.

Eugene E Ruyle is Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at CSULB, currently with ICSS in Oakland.

Roger Harris is on the state central committee of the Peace and Freedom Party, the only ballot qualified socialist party in California.



Online ZOOM Meeting.

LOG-IN INFORMATION AT OUR WEBSITE

ICSSMARX.ORG

OR EMAIL CUYLERUYLE [at] MAC.COM



Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

We are located at 6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609. Our major project is our lecture/discussion series, Sunday Mornings at the Marxist Library. We sometimes sponsor study groups on various topics and sponsor various other workshops and events.



About the Institute

The Institute for the Critical Study of Society at the Niebyl Proctor Marxist Library (ICSSMARX) was formed to further the Library's goals of preserving our written heritage, as well as supporting emerging struggles for racial and gender equality, and for Socialism. The members of ICSS are active in different aspects of peopleճ struggles in the Bay Area and globally. Some are affiliated with specific political parties and tendencies, others are not. We respect one another, but we do not necessarily agree on all issues. Accordingly, the opinions expressed in our lectures, workshops, and publications are those of the authors only and do not represent a group consensus on the issues discussed. We are united, however, in our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past. As a group, we continue to draw inspiration from the work of Karl Marx, including his Eleventh Thesis on Feuerbach:

The philosophers have only interpreted the world,

in various ways; the point is to change it.



For info, or to join our email list, contact:

Eugene E Ruyle

cuyleruyle [at] mac [dot] com

510-332-3865



For more event information: http://ICSSMARX.ORG

Added to the calendar on Friday May 8th, 2020 3:18 PM