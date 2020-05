Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic

Oakland hot spot for COVID-19 cases is zip code area 94601By Lynda Carson - May 8, 2020According to the Alameda County Health Department Dash Board website that keeps track of the known COVID-19 cases in Alameda County, zip code area 94601 is the COVID-19 hot spot in Oakland as of May 7, 2020, with 120 known cases.Some other hot spots in Oakland include zip code area 94621 with 92 cases, zip code area 94619 with 86 cases, zip code area 94605 with 67 cases, and zip code area 94603 with 57 cases.In Oakland there are 594 COVID-19 cases according to Alameda County Health Department as of May 7, 2020.However, when checking the COVID-19 cases in Oakland by the zip code areas, it appears that I turned up 659 cases in Oakland.I may have to try this again to see if I can figure out why there is a discrepancy, or if I screwed up somehow.Alameda County COVID-19 known cases May 7, 2020:California COVID-19 Known Cases - 60,616Below are the numbers for the Oakland known COVID-19 cases by zip code area as of May 7, 2020:-Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.comOakland known COVID-19 cases by zip code areas as of May 7, 2020:94501 - 31 cases - yes94502 - 10 cases - yes>>>>>>94601 - 120 cases - yes>>>>94602 - 18 cases - yes94603 - 57 cases - yes94605 - 67 cases - yes94606 - 34 cases - yes94607 - 39 cases - yes94608 - 19 cases - yes94609 - 10 cases - yes94610 - 22 cases - yes94611 - 29 cases - yes94612 - 15 cases - yes94618 - 10 cases - yes94619 - 86 cases - yes94621 - 92 cases - yes>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Alameda County known COVID-19 casesApril 10 - Alameda County - 770 cases - 20 deathsApril 11 - Alameda County - 806 cases - 21 deathsApril 15 - Alameda County - 962 cases - 36 deathsApril 18 - Alameda County - 1,114 cases - 41 deathsApril 19 - Alameda County 1,164 cases - 42 deathsApril 20 - Alameda County 1,191 cases - 42 deathsApril 23 - Alameda County 1,239 cases - 43 deathsApril 24 - Alameda County 1,401 cases - 48 deathsMay 2 - Alameda County 1,705 cases - 63 deathsMay 6 - Alameda County 1,863 cases - 66 deathsMay 7 - Alameda County 1,917 cases - 67 deaths>>>>>>>April 8 - Oakland - 127 casesApril 10 - Oakland - 162 cases.April 11 - Oakland - 175 casesApril 12 - Oakland - 204 casesApril 15 - Oakland - 225 casesApril 18 - Oakland - 280 casesApril 19 - Oakland - 301 casesApril 20 - Oakland - 311 casesApril 24 - Oakland - 392 casesMay 2 - Oakland - 503 casesMay 6 - Oakland - 570 casesMay 7 - Oakland - 594 cases>>>>>>>>>>>>