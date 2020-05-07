top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Education & Student Activism
View events for the week of 5/23/2020
2020 Memorial Day - Underground Railroad Network to Freedom - Negro Bar Cemetery Tour
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 23
Time 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorKhubaka, Michael Harris
Location Details
Lakeside Cemetery
Folsom, California
Come and discover the Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar and Cemetery Tour as part of our National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom - Junior Rangers Program

International, Federal, State and Regional stakeholders will help recreate the golden legacy of the mining town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County as part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, National Parks Service, Department of Interior.

Worldwide elementary school and middle school students ages 6 thru 14 years old, will be able to participate in our distant learning program preparing them for our onsite “Junior Rangers” award programs to kickoff during 2020 California Juneteenth celebrations.

Negro Bar Historic State Park, is currently an underserved sub-unit of the vast Folsom Lake Recreational Area, managed by the California State Parks for various Federal Agencies.

Together, we will expand the traditional guided Junior Rangers program to feature Pan African Heritage along the American River Parkway (1840-1875) in context of a full experience of the pre-California Gold Rush, the transition from Mexican Statehood to US Statehood and a greater measure of freedom earned on the bloody battles of our US Civil War.

There are 12 different activities as part of the Negro Bar Historic State Park Junior Rangers Program. Geology, ecology, history, safety, plants, and wildlife are some of the activity areas that kids will be explore in the program.

“Junior Rangers” is a statewide educational program in which children aged 6 to 14 are encouraged to participate and learn to value the beauty of California.

The program emphasizes stewardship of park resources and connects innovative educational resources to global concerns. Awards such as pins, certificates, and patches are given to participants as they progress through the program.

Our exciting new program is being designed to encourage all children and visitors discover the rich natural, cultural and "hidden" Pan African ethnic heritage preserved within our California State Parks.
sm_historic_negro_bar.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 7th, 2020 9:36 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code