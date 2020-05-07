Come and discover the Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar and Cemetery Tour as part of our National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom - Junior Rangers Program



International, Federal, State and Regional stakeholders will help recreate the golden legacy of the mining town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County as part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, National Parks Service, Department of Interior.



Worldwide elementary school and middle school students ages 6 thru 14 years old, will be able to participate in our distant learning program preparing them for our onsite “Junior Rangers” award programs to kickoff during 2020 California Juneteenth celebrations.



Negro Bar Historic State Park, is currently an underserved sub-unit of the vast Folsom Lake Recreational Area, managed by the California State Parks for various Federal Agencies.



Together, we will expand the traditional guided Junior Rangers program to feature Pan African Heritage along the American River Parkway (1840-1875) in context of a full experience of the pre-California Gold Rush, the transition from Mexican Statehood to US Statehood and a greater measure of freedom earned on the bloody battles of our US Civil War.



There are 12 different activities as part of the Negro Bar Historic State Park Junior Rangers Program. Geology, ecology, history, safety, plants, and wildlife are some of the activity areas that kids will be explore in the program.



“Junior Rangers” is a statewide educational program in which children aged 6 to 14 are encouraged to participate and learn to value the beauty of California.



The program emphasizes stewardship of park resources and connects innovative educational resources to global concerns. Awards such as pins, certificates, and patches are given to participants as they progress through the program.



Our exciting new program is being designed to encourage all children and visitors discover the rich natural, cultural and "hidden" Pan African ethnic heritage preserved within our California State Parks.

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 7th, 2020 9:36 PM