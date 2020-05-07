top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/21/2020
The Hardest Hit: Our Votes & Continuing the Fight Against COVID19 (Health Care Voter)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 21
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHealth Care Voter
Location Details
Facebook livestream
The Hardest Hit: Our Votes & Continuing the Fight Against COVID19

When: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at noon - 1 PM PT (3 PM – 4 PM ET)

Where: Livestream on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/healthcarevoter

Host: Health Care Voter https://healthcarevoter.org/
___________________________________________________________

Join us here live on Facebook on Thursday, May 21 at noon PT for a digital town hall focused on our health and our vote. While the ‘Our Lives on the Line’ tour is coming to a close, the fight for the health and safety of our country during this pandemic continues.

Health Care Voter started in 2017 as a grassroots movement to elect public officials who prioritize the health of the nation, and we’ll partner with patients, advocates, and experts across the country to do exactly that again because our lives are on the line again.

Join us as we discuss the lessons and stories we’ve heard over the tour, and what all of us must do next to hold the Trump administration accountable for putting profits and politics ahead of people’s lives.

Text “OnTheLine” to 5-2-8-8-6 to get a text when this live-stream starts and go to https://healthcarevoter.org/ourlivesontheline/ to learn about other town halls in this series.

Have a question for this town hall? Record a quick video — you might see it on the livestream: https://healthcarevoter.soapboxx.us/prompt-single/national
___________________________________________________________

To watch the prior town halls of "The Hardest Hit" series, as well as other previous health care town hall discussions hosted by Health Care Voter go to

https://www.facebook.com/pg/healthcarevoter/videos/
sm_hardest_hit_1_1_1.jpg
original image (960x501)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6479777157...

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 7th, 2020 6:49 PM
