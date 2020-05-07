



When: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at noon - 1 PM PT (3 PM – 4 PM ET)



Where: Livestream on Facebook



Host: Health Care Voter

Join us here live on Facebook on Thursday, May 21 at noon PT for a digital town hall focused on our health and our vote. While the ‘Our Lives on the Line’ tour is coming to a close, the fight for the health and safety of our country during this pandemic continues.



Health Care Voter started in 2017 as a grassroots movement to elect public officials who prioritize the health of the nation, and we’ll partner with patients, advocates, and experts across the country to do exactly that again because our lives are on the line again.



Join us as we discuss the lessons and stories we’ve heard over the tour, and what all of us must do next to hold the Trump administration accountable for putting profits and politics ahead of people’s lives.



Text “OnTheLine” to 5-2-8-8-6 to get a text when this live-stream starts and go to



Have a question for this town hall? Record a quick video — you might see it on the livestream:

To watch the prior town halls of "The Hardest Hit" series, as well as other previous health care town hall discussions hosted by Health Care Voter go to



