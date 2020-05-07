Okay, so roughly 37% of the country knows Trump's a buffoon.

And 31% cling to him because they equate his agenda with God's.

And 32% muddle in-between, twaddling indifference, cynicism, and sheer consternation.



The 32% are shiftless. The 31% hew to a god only worthy of idol-busting. And the 37% need a cause worthy of a god.



For the 31%, attend this seminar to defend owning bits of the Earth as a right granted Trump that doesn't traduce God as sole King of Creation. Does your god endorse private parties charging rent of others to use Creation itself? If so, attend to learn of another god who asserts common equal inheritance in the land.



For the 37%, attend that you might find a cause big enough to house a god. If your causes don't militate for socializing in full the rent of the earth, you're championing an inadequate cause.



This one hour seminar introducing a mechanism for enacting the socialization of the value of the Earth provides god-folk a challenge to not usurp your God's perogative over Creation; and it challenges cause-smitten folk to pay land rent to community, rather than to a person. For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 7th, 2020 6:22 PM