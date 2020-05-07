top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
The Hardest Hit: America’s Mayors on the Fight Against Coronavirus (Health Care Voter)
Date Tuesday May 19
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHealth Care Voter
Location Details
Facebook livestream
The Hardest Hit: America’s Mayors on the Fight Against Coronavirus

Join us here live on Facebook for a digital town hall focusing on America’s mayors and the fight against coronavirus.

When: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ noon - 1 PM PT (3 PM – 4 PM ET)

Where: Livestream on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/healthcarevoter

Host: Health Care Voter https://healthcarevoter.org/
___________________________________________________________

America's Mayors, Health Care Justice, and COVID-19

Through the continuation of the Our Lives On The Line series, Health Care Voter is shining a light on the experience of some of the people hardest hit by this pandemic.

Mayors of cities across the country have been managing the spread of coronavirus with little to no support from the Trump administration and its stranglehold on federal resources.

While states and cities with special favor from the Trump administration have received more tests, ventilators, and protective equipment, countless cities and towns have been left to fend for themselves against this unprecedented global pandemic.

Join us as we hear from some of the nation’s mayors about their cities’ fights against coronavirus, and what all of us must do to hold the Trump administration accountable for putting profits and politics ahead of people’s lives.

Text “OnTheLine” to 5-2-8-8-6 to get a text when this live-stream starts and go to https://healthcarevoter.org/ourlivesontheline/ to learn about other town halls in this series.

Have a question for this town hall? Record a quick video — you might see it on the livestream: https://healthcarevoter.soapboxx.us/prompt-single/national
___________________________________________________________

To watch the prior town halls of "The Hardest Hit" series, as well as other previous health care town hall discussions hosted by Health Care Voter go to

https://www.facebook.com/pg/healthcarevoter/videos/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1694928813...

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 7th, 2020 6:22 PM
