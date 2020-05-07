The Hardest Hit: America’s Mayors on the Fight Against Coronavirus
Join us here live on Facebook for a digital town hall focusing on America’s mayors and the fight against coronavirus.
When: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ noon - 1 PM PT (3 PM – 4 PM ET)
Where: Livestream on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/healthcarevoter
Host: Health Care Voter https://healthcarevoter.org/
___________________________________________________________
America's Mayors, Health Care Justice, and COVID-19
Through the continuation of the Our Lives On The Line series, Health Care Voter is shining a light on the experience of some of the people hardest hit by this pandemic.
Mayors of cities across the country have been managing the spread of coronavirus with little to no support from the Trump administration and its stranglehold on federal resources.
While states and cities with special favor from the Trump administration have received more tests, ventilators, and protective equipment, countless cities and towns have been left to fend for themselves against this unprecedented global pandemic.
Join us as we hear from some of the nation’s mayors about their cities’ fights against coronavirus, and what all of us must do to hold the Trump administration accountable for putting profits and politics ahead of people’s lives.
Text “OnTheLine” to 5-2-8-8-6 to get a text when this live-stream starts and go to https://healthcarevoter.org/ourlivesontheline/ to learn about other town halls in this series.
Have a question for this town hall? Record a quick video — you might see it on the livestream: https://healthcarevoter.soapboxx.us/prompt-single/national
___________________________________________________________
To watch the prior town halls of "The Hardest Hit" series, as well as other previous health care town hall discussions hosted by Health Care Voter go to
https://www.facebook.com/pg/healthcarevoter/videos/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 5/19/2020
|The Hardest Hit: America’s Mayors on the Fight Against Coronavirus (Health Care Voter)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday May 19
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Health Care Voter
|Location Details
|Facebook livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1694928813...
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 7th, 2020 6:22 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network