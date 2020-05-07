The Hardest Hit: Asian-American and Pacific Islander People & the Fight Against Coronavirus
Join us live on Facebook for a digital town hall focusing on Asian-Americans
and Pacific Islander Americans (A/PIA) and the fight against coronavirus.
When: Tuesday, May 14, 2020 at noon - 1 PM PT (3 PM – 4 PM ET)
Where: Livestream on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/healthcarevoter
Host: Health Care Voter https://healthcarevoter.org/
___________________________________________________________
Asian-American and Pacific Islander People, Health Care Justice, and COVID-19
Through the continuation of the Our Lives On The Line series, Health Care Voter is shining a light on the experience of some of the people hardest hit by this pandemic.
A/PIA people in the U.S. are being attacked from all sides by the coronavirus. Right now, A/PIA people are facing vicious racist attacks encouraged by the President’s rhetoric, skyrocketing unemployment, and declining business.
Join us as we hear from advocates, experts, and some of our elected officials about the disproportionate challenges threatening A/PIA people during this pandemic, and what all of us must do to hold the Trump administration accountable for putting profits and politics ahead of A/PIA people’s lives.
Text “OnTheLine” to 5-2-8-8-6 to get a text when this live-stream starts and go to https://healthcarevoter.org/ourlivesontheline/ to learn about other town halls in this series.
Have a question for this town hall? Record a quick video — you might see it on the livestream: bit.ly/asktownhallquestion
___________________________________________________________
To watch the prior town halls of "The Hardest Hit" series, as well as other previous health care town hall discussions hosted by Health Care Voter go to
https://www.facebook.com/pg/healthcarevoter/videos/
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
|The Hardest Hit: Asian-American and Pacific Islander People & the Fight Against COVID19
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday May 14
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Health Care Voter
|Location Details
|Facebook livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2819147595...
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 7th, 2020 6:07 PM
