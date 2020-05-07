



Join us live on Facebook for a digital town hall focusing on Latino people and the fight against coronavirus.



When: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at noon - 1 PM PT (3 PM – 4 PM ET)



Where: Livestream on Facebook



Host: Health Care Voter

___________________________________________________________



Latino People, Health Care Justice, and COVID-19



Through the continuation of the Our Lives On The Line series, Health Care Voter is shining a light on the experience of some of the people hardest hit by this pandemic.



Latino people in the United States have long faced racial health disparities, and the coronavirus pandemic has brought these disparities in access to quality, affordable health care and prevalence of preexisting conditions to light. Latino people currently make up more than a quarter of coronavirus-related deaths in virus hotspots, and a large segment of the workforce displaced and financially threatened by this pandemic.



Join us as we hear from advocates, experts, and some of our elected officials about the disproportionate challenges threatening Latino people during this pandemic, and what all of us must do to hold the Trump administration accountable for putting profits and politics ahead of Latino people’s lives.



Text “OnTheLine” to 5-2-8-8-6 to get a text when this live-stream starts and go to



Have a question for this town hall? Record a quick video — you might see it on the livestream: bit.ly/asktownhallquestion

___________________________________________________________



To watch: "The Hardest Hit: Black People & the Fight Against Coronavirus" go to:



https://www.facebook.com/1934191280189700/videos



To watch: "The Hardest Hit: People with Disabilities & the Fight Against Coronavirus" go to:



https://www.facebook.com/1934191280189700/videos/557271971865326/

