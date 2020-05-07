The Hardest Hit: Latino People & the Fight Against Coronavirus
Join us live on Facebook for a digital town hall focusing on Latino people and the fight against coronavirus.
When: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at noon - 1 PM PT (3 PM – 4 PM ET)
Where: Livestream on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/healthcarevoter
Host: Health Care Voter https://healthcarevoter.org/
___________________________________________________________
Latino People, Health Care Justice, and COVID-19
Through the continuation of the Our Lives On The Line series, Health Care Voter is shining a light on the experience of some of the people hardest hit by this pandemic.
Latino people in the United States have long faced racial health disparities, and the coronavirus pandemic has brought these disparities in access to quality, affordable health care and prevalence of preexisting conditions to light. Latino people currently make up more than a quarter of coronavirus-related deaths in virus hotspots, and a large segment of the workforce displaced and financially threatened by this pandemic.
Join us as we hear from advocates, experts, and some of our elected officials about the disproportionate challenges threatening Latino people during this pandemic, and what all of us must do to hold the Trump administration accountable for putting profits and politics ahead of Latino people’s lives.
Text “OnTheLine” to 5-2-8-8-6 to get a text when this live-stream starts and go to https://healthcarevoter.org/ourlivesontheline/ to learn about other town halls in this series.
Have a question for this town hall? Record a quick video — you might see it on the livestream: bit.ly/asktownhallquestion
___________________________________________________________
To watch: "The Hardest Hit: Black People & the Fight Against Coronavirus" go to:
https://www.facebook.com/1934191280189700/videos
To watch: "The Hardest Hit: People with Disabilities & the Fight Against Coronavirus" go to:
https://www.facebook.com/1934191280189700/videos/557271971865326/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 5/12/2020
|The Hardest Hit: Latino People & the Fight Against Coronavirus (Health Care Voter)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday May 12
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Health Care Voter
|Location Details
|Livestream on Facebook
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2645532913...
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 7th, 2020 5:36 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network