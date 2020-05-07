Friends of Juristac - Santa Cruz County
MEETINGS
FOJ-Santa Cruz upcoming Zoom meeting:
Thursday, May 21st from 7:00-8:00 pm
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86418537044
Meeting ID: 864 1853 7044
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,86418537044# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 864 1853 7044
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kGnB27LTb
https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofJuristacSantaCruzCounty
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 5/21/2020
|Friends of Juristac - Santa Cruz County Meeting
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday May 21
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Friends of Juristac
|Location Details
|On-line: Zoom - see description
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 7th, 2020 12:09 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network