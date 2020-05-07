



MEETINGS



FOJ-Santa Cruz upcoming Zoom meeting:



Thursday, May 21st from 7:00-8:00 pm



Join Zoom Meeting:



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86418537044



Meeting ID: 864 1853 7044



One tap mobile



+16699009128,,86418537044# US (San Jose)



Dial by your location



+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)



Meeting ID: 864 1853 7044



Find your local number:





https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofJuristacSantaCruzCounty Friends of Juristac - Santa Cruz CountyMEETINGSFOJ-Santa Cruz upcoming Zoom meeting:Thursday, May 21st from 7:00-8:00 pmJoin Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 864 1853 7044One tap mobile+16699009128,,86418537044# US (San Jose)Dial by your location+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)Meeting ID: 864 1853 7044Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kGnB27LTb Added to the calendar on Thursday May 7th, 2020 12:09 PM